Montreal Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes continues to reshape the Montreal Canadiens as the former Lac St. Louis Lion pulled the trigger on a deal that has brought Pointe Claire native and a former Lion also, Mike Matheson to the Habs from the Pittsburgh Penguins. “I've known Mike since his days in Midget AAA.,” Canadiens’ GM Kent Hughes said during his video conference. “He's a first-class human being. He's the kind of guy you'd let marry your daughter, although he's married with a young baby at this point in his life. He's a terrific human being. Mike is a player who's always had a lot of potential.”

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO