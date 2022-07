CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Luz Colon Sanchez, 70, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 16, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Luz was a native of Guayama, Puerto Rico and was born on December 9, 1951. She was the daughter of Pablo Colon, Sr. and Elsa Sánchez Cruz, both in the presence of God. Sister to Zoraida, Saraí, William, Elvis, Jorge, Wilma, Luis, Janet and Rev. Pablo, all with the name of Colon Sánchez. Rev. Pablo Colon and with his wife, Gloria Andino, pastor in LIDDI South Hartford, Connecticut.

