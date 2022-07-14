Travis Barker Returns to the Stage for the First Time Since Hospitalization at Machine Gun Kelly Show

Travis Barker Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Travis Barker is officially back to work. After suffering an unexpected medical condition that landed him in the hospital late last month, the Blink-182 drummer made a surprise appearance at Machine Gun Kelly’s show at the Forum in Los Angeles on Wednesday night. With Barker on drums, the two performed “Bloody Valentine’ and “Tickets To My Downfall” together.

The performance marked the first time Barker has taken the stage since he was hospitalized with pancreatitis.

“Hey, you know a fun fact is that Travis is not supposed to be playing drums right now but guess what he’s doing here: playing drums right now!” MGK said during the show before urging Barker to play one more song with him.

Barker was transported to a Los Angeles hospital for pancreatitis after a complication stemming from an endoscopy earlier in the week. Days later, he confirmed he was on the mend in an Instagram Story. “During the endoscopy, I had a very small polyp removed right in a very sensitive area usually handed by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube. This resulted in severe life threatening pancreatitis. I am so very very grateful that with intensive treatment I am currently much better.”

Other performers at MGK’s show included Halsey, Lil Wayne, Willow, and Avril Lavigne.

Machine Gun Kelly’s Mainstream Sellout Tour continues Friday at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and wraps at Amsterdam’s AFAS Live on Oct. 12.