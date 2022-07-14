ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Travis Barker Returns to the Stage for the First Time Since Hospitalization at Machine Gun Kelly Show

By Uvie Bikomo
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28VPtU_0gfkE4kF00
Travis Barker Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Travis Barker is officially back to work. After suffering an unexpected medical condition that landed him in the hospital late last month, the Blink-182 drummer made a surprise appearance at Machine Gun Kelly’s show at the Forum in Los Angeles on Wednesday night. With Barker on drums, the two performed “Bloody Valentine’ and “Tickets To My Downfall” together.

The performance marked the first time Barker has taken the stage since he was hospitalized with pancreatitis.

“Hey, you know a fun fact is that Travis is not supposed to be playing drums right now but guess what he’s doing here: playing drums right now!” MGK said during the show before urging Barker to play one more song with him.

Barker was transported to a Los Angeles hospital for pancreatitis after a complication stemming from an endoscopy earlier in the week. Days later, he confirmed he was on the mend in an Instagram Story. “During the endoscopy, I had a very small polyp removed right in a very sensitive area usually handed by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube. This resulted in severe life threatening pancreatitis. I am so very very grateful that with intensive treatment I am currently much better.”

Other performers at MGK’s show included Halsey, Lil Wayne, Willow, and Avril Lavigne.

Machine Gun Kelly’s Mainstream Sellout Tour continues Friday at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and wraps at Amsterdam’s AFAS Live on Oct. 12.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Rolling Stone

From a Solo Album to a New Campaign, K-Pop Star Mark Tuan Has a Lot to Smile About

Click here to read the full article. K-pop heartthrob Mark Tuan may be winning over his 12 million Instagram followers with his frequent selfies and sultry photoshoots, but the GOT7 star says he hasn’t always been so confident about his looks. In an industry where having the “whole package” is often a pre-requisite for stardom, the 28-year-old says he’s often struggled with the scrutiny that comes with being a K-pop star, especially as his profile continues to grow. It’s why he decided to partner with Spark Clear Aligners on a new campaign that offers fans the chance to win potentially life-changing...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Tyga Thinks Latinos Are Just Lowrider-Driving, ‘Spicy’ Gordos in New Video

Click here to read the full article. Ever since YG’s “Go Loko” went viral in 2019, Tyga has been trying to recreate that lil crossover moment again and again and again with Latin-inspired songs like “Ayy Macarena” and “Mamacita.” And his latest effort, “Ay Caramba,” has (once again) failed, drawing criticism from Latino creatives over the song’s accompanying music video, which is filled with reductive stereotypes and racist tropes the general public let go of years ago. En pocas palabras: what the fuck is Tyga thinking? The video starts with the rapper — in a fat suit, naming himself “Gordo” or...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Deadline

‘One True Loves’ Helmer Andy Fickman To Direct & Produce Fish-Out-Of-Water Pic ‘My Dad’s A Famous Movie Star’

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Andy Fickman (One True Loves) will direct the fish-out-of-water feature My Dad’s A Famous Movie Star for Brick Lane Pictures, Convoke Media, Film Roman and Kranzmedia—also producing through his Oops Doughnuts Productions banner. Details as to the film’s plot are being kept under wraps, though it’s said to be in the vein of titles like Billy Elliot, Waking Ned Devine and About a Boy. Fickman wrote the script with his wife, Kristen Gura Fickman. Brandon Evans (Big Bear) will produce for the Ireland-based Brick Lane Pictures, along with Todd Slater for Convoke (King of Killers), Steve Waterman...
NFL
Rolling Stone

Serial Grifter Pleads Guilty to Weed-Industry Scam in California

Click here to read the full article. David Bunevacz, a former decathlete and competitor for the Philippines national team in the Southeast Asian Games, has pleaded guilty to two charges related to a scheme to defraud cannabis-industry investors.  Bunevacz was arrested in April, accused of setting up fake cannabis vaping businesses and deceiving investors into giving him $37 million. Authorities claim he used the money to support a lavish lifestyle: buying cars, horses, and luxury goods including diamond earrings, a Rolex, and Hermes bags; gambling away more than $8 million at casinos; and spending more than $200,000 to throw a sweet...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Rolling Stone

Young the Giant Seek a Deeper Reality on ‘Wake Up’

Click here to read the full article. Young the Giant have spent the past decade-plus crafting music that centers around complex struggles most experience at least once in our lives, and finding deeper meanings to life’s major questions — you know, the type of questions that help when tailoring one’s identity. On their latest single, “Wake Up,” the longtime alt-rock band seems to be going beyond these narrative points, exploring a story past life itself. The bass-heavy song serves as a first glimpse of what will be the California quintet’s fifth studio album, American Bollywood. “Wake Up” displays how much Young the...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Barker
Person
Avril Lavigne
Person
Lil Wayne
Person
Machine Gun Kelly
Person
Halsey
Noisecreep

Zakk Wylde Speaks for First Time About Pantera’s 2023 Tour + New Lineup

Last week, Billboard broke the news that a Pantera tour would take place in 2023, later revealing that Ozzy Osbourne guitarist and Black Label Society guitarist Zakk Wylde and Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante would round out the lineup. Now, Wylde has spoken about the new lineup, marking the first official comment from any of the four members about the plans.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Paramore Hitting the Road on Tour for First Time Since 2018

Will return to the road on a new tour for the first time in four years this fall. The trek, which kicks off Oct. 2 at the Mechanics Bank Theater in Bakersfield, California, includes some previously announced festival slots, including Austin City Limits and When We Were Young, the three-day emo/pop-punk blowout in Vegas at the end of October. The band will play a few more shows in November, wrapping Nov. 19 at the Corona Capital Festival in Mexico City.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
UPI News

Limp Bizkit postpones U.K. tour following Fred Durst health concerns

July 18 (UPI) -- Rap rock group Limp Bizkit has postponed their tour of the United Kingdom amidst lead vocalist Fred Durst's health concerns. "For personal health concerns and based on medical advice given by my personal physician to take an immediate break from touring, Limp Bizkit will sadly have to postpone their 2022 Uk and European tour," Durst and the band said in a statement on Instagram. "We truly apologise for any inconvenience this may cause to our loyal fans, promoters and support staff."
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

NASCAR Live Stream: How to Watch the NASCAR Racing Season Online

Click here to read the full article. This year’s NASCAR season is speeding onward with plenty of exciting races. But, of course, you’ll need to dial in your cable or streaming subscriptions to catch all the action live. Luckily, there are a handful of easy ways to watch NASCAR online in 2022 — and even a few ways to stream NASCAR for free online. Read on for key information about this year’s NASCAR season, including where to watch NASCAR races online and on TV. How to Watch NASCAR on TV If you have a cable plan and want to watch NASCAR on live...
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospital#Travisbarker#Mgk
Rolling Stone

‘Anonymous Club’ Gives You the Unfiltered Agony and Ecstasy of Courtney Barnett

“Notoriously shy” is one of the first phrases used to describe Courtney Barnett in Anonymous Club, Danny Cohen’s documentary-cum-tour-diary, and if you only knew this Australian singer-songwriter from her live shows, the words might come as a low-voltage shock. Sensitive, sure. But shy? Onstage, Barnett has a knack for demonstrating why rock is also a verb; a sturdy guitarist on record, she doesn’t appear to play her Fender Telecaster so much as wrestle it into submission. The sound of her music is pure indie-label bliss, filled with confessional lyrics and off-kilter observations and melancholy-Sunday-afternoon vibes buffeted by buzzsaw-sonic melodies. Under a spotlight, everything about her performances feels livewire and dynamic. There is a whole lotta shaking going on.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Kanye West Pulls Out of Rolling Loud Miami

Kanye West has canceled on another music festival just days before his headlining set as Rolling Loud organizers announced Sunday that the rapper would no longer perform at the Miami fest. “We were looking forward to Ye headlining Rolling Loud Miami 2022. We spent months working with him and his...
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Rolling Stone

See Public Enemy’s Chuck D, Anthrax Reunite to ‘Bring the Noise’

Public Enemy’s Chuck D reunited with Anthrax last year to perform the genre-smashing rendition of “Bring the Noise” they released together in 1991. The hip-hop artist’s appearance was part of Anthrax’s 40th-anniversary livestream, which was broadcast from a Los Angeles soundstage last July. The whole celebration is available now as Anthrax XL on Blu-ray, CD, and digitally.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Rolling Stone

The Best Gifts For Marvel Fans You Can Buy Online

Click here to read the full article. With Thor: Love and Thunder finally hitting theaters, and the upcoming swarm of MCU shows streaming on Disney+, 2022 has shaped up to be another big year for the Marvel Universe. Founded more than 80 years ago (then known as “Timely Comics”), the Marvel Comics as we know it today really came into prominence in the early Sixties, when a then-small town writer named Stan Lee introduced what many have called the first “grown up” superheroes, with the release of “The Fantastic Four #1.“ Marvel Studios, meanwhile, was founded more than 25 years ago, and...
SHOPPING
Rolling Stone

The Weeknd Takes Us Inside His Brave New World — Finally — in Spectacular Stadium Tour Opener

For the past two years, while we’ve all been stuck inside or slowly reacclimating ourselves with the world outside, the Weeknd has been putting on a master class in musical world building. Both After Hours, released at the height of the pandemic in 2020, and Dawn FM, which dropped in January of this year, were visual undertakings as much as they were musical projects. The two albums (the dance-heavy Dawn FM especially) lend themselves to the live experience and beg to be consumed and celebrated apart from a siloed listening. Thankfully, the Weeknd finally brought the two projects — as well as nods to each of his eras — to the most “outside” you can be: a stadium tour, with the first stop at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

66K+
Followers
20K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy