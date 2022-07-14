ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

‘Totally broke’ Armie Hammer reportedly selling timeshares in Cayman Islands

By Erin Keller
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mtHJV_0gfkDwv500

Disgraced actor Armie Hammer may be working as a timeshare salesman in the Cayman Islands after all.

After his lawyer denied the claim last week that the 35-year-old actor — who is accused of sexual abuse and cannibalism — ditched the spotlight to work at a resort, a source claimed to Variety that is indeed what he’s doing because he’s “broke.”

“He is working at the resort and selling timeshares. He is working at a cubicle,” the source alleged. “The reality is he’s totally broke and is trying to fill the days and earn money to support his family.”

Before the hotel gig, the source claimed to Variety that Hammer was managing an apartment complex in the Cayman Islands, where he’s living to be near his two kids and ex-wife, Elizabeth Chambers.

Previously, a source told Variety that the “Call Me By Your Name” star reportedly spent time in recovery at a treatment facility.

Last week, TV producer Muna Mire , fueled the rumor he was working as a concierge by posting a Morritt’s flyer with Hammer’s mug on it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kHFat_0gfkDwv500
A supposedly fake flyer went viral claiming the “Social Network” actor was working at the Morritt’s Resort as a concierge.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nY0HY_0gfkDwv500
Hammer has reportedly been spotted multiple times at this resort in the Cayman Islands.

“My friend’s parents went on vacation in the Cayman Islands and Armie Hammer was their concierge. I’m still not over it,” Muna claimed in the now-deleted post.

“I am your personal concierge and am here to help you get the very best from your vacation. Regards, Armie,” it reportedly read.

However, Variety reported that a longtime Morritt’s employee confessed to creating the fake fliers for fun.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yByRa_0gfkDwv500
Armie Hammer’s two young kids and ex-wife, Elizabeth Chambers, live in the Cayman Islands.
Getty Images

The Daily Beast also launched an investigation and spoke with the hotel’s director of sales, Christopher Butcher, who denied that Hammer worked there, but did come by the hotel.

“[Hammer] lives in Grand Cayman. One of my staff plays golf with him, and he had come in just to spend a day with one of my staff members to see what we do,” Butcher claimed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34dnfM_0gfkDwv500
Armie Hammer has denied all allegations of sexual abuse and cannibalism.
MediaPunch / BACKGRID

“I’m sure they [hotel guests] would have seen him,” he continued. “He was outside having a cigarette … If you were a movie buff, you would recognize him.”

But on June 29. Daily Mail added to the confusion when it published a photo of the actor wearing “what appeared to be a staffer uniform” at the hotel.

The snap shows “The Social Network” star clad in a blue polo shirt, which was tucked into navy pants.

The allegations against Hammer will be the subject of an upcoming true crime docuseries set to air on Discovery+ and Investigation Discovery .

The doc also will dive into five generations of Hammer family secrets using “a trove of archive and interviews from survivors and family members” to examine “a dysfunctional dynasty with its male characters exhibiting all the devastating consequences of privilege gone wild,” according to Variety .

Hammer has denied all allegations of wrongdoing.

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Victoria’s Secret boss was ‘pimple on New York’s backside’ until Jeffrey Epstein: new doc

For decades, disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein was one of the closest friends of Victoria’s Secret billionaire Les Wexner. The late con, who in August 2019 at 66, committed suicide in the jail cell of a Manhattan federal detention center while awaiting trial in his sex-trafficking case, once joked that he and the retail baron “share a brain.” Wexner has since claimed complete ignorance of Epstein's sexual misdeeds.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez Reveals The 2 Special Photos Of Ben Affleck She Has In Her Bathrooom

After two engagements to the love of her life, Jennifer Lopez, 52, is finally married to Ben Affleck, 49! And in a new video posted to Instagram, fans got a sneak peek into Jennifer’s luxe private bathroom, where she got ready for her July 16 Las Vegas wedding. The clip, posted by her hair stylist Chris Appleton, showed a beaming Jennifer twirling in a stunning white maxi dress and looking in the mirror as she prepped for her big ceremony.
LAS VEGAS, NV
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
47K+
Followers
37K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy