Who leads for four-star Chase Bisontis?

By Kristian Dyer
 4 days ago
Chase Bisontis is one of the top uncommitted recruits in the nation, and a possible decision before the start of his senior season still remains a toss-up. But Rutgers, according to one projection, is well positioned for New Jersey’s top prospect.

According to 247Sports, Bisontis is still favored to land at Rutgers. According to the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine, Rutgers is currently at 28.7 percent to land the Don Bosco Prep standout.

Last month, Rutgers was at 30.2 percent.

They hold a slight lead for the class of 2023 prospect over second-place LSU, who are at 25.0 percent. The Tigers were at 17.8 percent a month ago and appear to be closing strong and well.

Texas A&M is down to 20.0 percent (from 24.5 percent in June). Ohio State, formerly at 9.7 percent, is now in fourth at 7.8 percent.

Michigan State is at 5.2 percent (down from 5.5 percent), a surprise given how the Spartans have received some hefty praise recently from Bisontis. In fact, Michigan State might be perceived as the favorite to land Bisontis.

Bisontis has taken all five official visits.

According to the On3 Consensus, Bisontis is the top player in New Jersey, the fifth-best offensive tackle and the No. 53 player in the nation.

