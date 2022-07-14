ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crypto lender Celsius files for bankruptcy amid plunging prices

By Reuters
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

US crypto lender Celsius Network said Wednesday it had filed for bankruptcy in New York, becoming the latest victim in the cryptocurrency sector of a dramatic plunge in token prices.

New Jersey-based Celsius froze withdrawals last month, citing “extreme” market conditions, cutting off access to savings for individual investors and sending tremors through the crypto market.

In a court filing at the US Bankruptcy Court for Southern District of New York, Celsius estimated its assets and liabilities as between $1 billion to $10 billion, with more than 100,000 creditors. The company has $167 million in cash on hand.

“This is the right decision for our community and company,” said Celsius co-founder and Chief Executive Alex Mashinsky.

Crypto lenders such as Celsius boomed during the COVID-19 pandemic, drawing depositors with high interest rates and easy access to loans rarely offered by traditional banks. They lent out tokens to mostly institutional investors, making a profit from the difference.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32B4pc_0gfkDtGu00
Celsius froze withdrawals last month, citing “extreme” market conditions.

But the lenders’ business model came under scrutiny after a sharp selloff in the crypto market spurred by the collapse of major tokens terraUSD and luna in May.

Another US crypto lender, Voyager Digital, filed for bankruptcy this month after suspending withdrawals and deposits. Singapore’s Vauld, a smaller lender, also froze withdrawals this month.

Celsius said in a statement it was not requesting authority to allow customer withdrawals, adding it had asked the court to allow it to continue operations such as paying employees.

Celsius’ move in June to freeze withdrawals prompted state securities regulators in New Jersey, Texas and Washington to launch investigations into the firms.

CBS News

How bad is the crypto market crash? Take a look at Coinbase

Among those reeling from the billions of dollars lost in the cryptocurrency crash, no company has taken a greater beating than Coinbase. The nation's largest and first publicly traded crypto exchange, Coinbase has seen its stock price plunge 81% this year, and has recently announced plans to shed one-fifth of its staff.
STOCKS
Fortune

Bankrupt crypto firm Celsius’s biggest creditor linked to FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Crypto wunderkind Sam Bankman-Fried has had an outsize role as a lender and creditor during the recent crypto crackup. Now, it has emerged that Bankman-Fried has an unexpectedly deep connection to the troubled crypto savings platform Celsius, which filed for bankruptcy on Wednesday.
MARKETS
TheStreet

Mark Cuban Caught in Bankruptcy of Crypto Lender Voyager

Mark Cuban is in trouble. The billionaire entrepreneur has been facing a torrent of criticism for several days linked to a partnership forged with a crypto firm. Indeed, Cuban, an evangelist of the crypto industry in which he has invested, had signed an agreement linking his NBA team, the Dallas Mavericks, to the crypto lender Voyager Digital last October.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
New Jersey State
State
Washington State
Money

Has Bitcoin Hit Bottom? Experts Weigh in on How Low Crypto Prices Will Go

Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies have been in free fall. But just how low will their prices actually go?. Bitcoin, which hit a high of $68,000 per coin in November, has plummeted around 70% and sat below $21,000 on Monday. Ether, the second largest cryptocurrency by market value after bitcoin, hit a high near $4,800 before plunging to around $1,200 now. Across the board, cryptocurrencies and tokens have taken a hit.
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

80,000 Bitcoin millionaires wiped out in the great crypto crash of 2022

More than 80,000 Bitcoin (BTC) investors have had their millionaire status revoked due to the crypto market downturn, but lower prices mean the number of whole coiners is growing. Back on Nov. 12, just days after Bitcoin hit a new all-time high of around $69,000, a total of 108,886 BTC...
STOCKS
PC Gamer

A multi-billion crypto lender just filed for bankruptcy

Celsius Network has filed for bankruptcy, one month after stopping customers from withdrawing funds. The crypto trading and loan company's filing shows liabilities of $5.5 billion but assets of $4.31 billion, a $1.19 billion dollar black hole. $4.7 billion of the $5.5 billion liabilities are attributed to Celsius users, whom the filing admits may face serious losses (thanks, Financial Times (opens in new tab)).
MARKETS
cryptoslate.com

$248M stablecoins flow out of Coinbase as community refutes exchange liquidity issues

Rumors surfaced Friday night that Coinbase could face liquidity issues following leaked emails stating that it would suspend its affiliate program. Business Insider reported that they received emails stating;. “This has not been an easy decision, nor was it made lightly, but, due to crypto market conditions and the outlook...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bankruptcies#Lender#Web3 Investment
protocol.com

Crypto is facing down the bankruptcy question

Good morning, and welcome to Protocol Fintech. This Friday: crypto bankruptcy questions, Revolut’s new Reader and OpenSea layoffs. Revolut isn’t content with being a consumer super app. It wants to be a business super app, too. That’s the apparent rationale behind introducing Revolut Reader, a competitor to Square’s card-reading hardware. Apple’s Tap to Pay promises to make such hardware obsolete, but that’s going to take a while to roll out, and in the meantime, there’s payment-processing money to be made. I wonder if Block will take the threat seriously and double down on its international expansion, or just continue to indulge its CEO’s bitcoin fixation.
MARKETS
decrypt.co

SEC Chair Gary Gensler: Crypto Lenders Offered 'Too Good to Be True' Returns

The SEC Chair claimed the behavior of some lending platforms is impractical and risky for investors. Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler called out cryptocurrency lending companies for offering unrealistic yields today in an interview with Yahoo Finance. “If it’s too good to be true, then maybe it is,”...
MARKETS
Fortune

Wall Street texting habit sticks banks with $1 billion in fines

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Regulators are poised to extract about $1 billion in fines from the five biggest US investment banks for failing to monitor employees using unauthorized messaging apps. Morgan Stanley disclosed on...
ECONOMY
protocol.com

Crypto bankruptcy plunges the industry into uncharted territory

The first day in bankruptcy court for crypto lender Voyager Digital came with a warning, from the company's own attorney, that this could get tricky. “I think for many of us, this is unchartered territory,” said Joshua Sussberg, an attorney with Kirkland & Ellis. “There will be many potential legal issues of first impression.”
MARKETS
coinjournal.net

Voyager Digital asks the bankruptcy court to honour withdrawal requests

Voyager Digital filed for bankruptcy earlier this month and is now looking to settle its clients soon. Struggling cryptocurrency broker Voyager Digital has asked the federal bankruptcy court to honour withdrawal requests from its clients. According to the company’s filings, there are customer withdrawals worth over $350 million currently held...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Coinbase Customers Withdraw $248M Stablecoins Amid Liquidity Fears

Coinbase Global Inc COIN customers recently withdrew a significant portion of their holdings after rumors of a potential “liquidity crisis” began circulating on social media. What Happened: On-chain data from CryptoQuant, first reported by CryptoSlate, revealed that $248 million of stablecoins left Coinbase on July 15. Essentially, the...
Ars Technica

Crypto lender Celsius files for bankruptcy, still won’t let users withdraw funds

Cryptocurrency loan company Celsius filed for bankruptcy under Chapter 11 yesterday, one month after the lender announced it was suspending withdrawals. The petitions for reorganization give Celsius "the best opportunity to stabilize the business, consummate a comprehensive restructuring transaction that maximizes value for all stakeholders, and emerge from Chapter 11 positioned for success in the cryptocurrency industry," the company said.
MARKETS
Motley Fool

3 Crypto Stocks to Buy Ahead of a Crypto Rebound

Marathon is taking the necessary steps to ramp up mining. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
zycrypto.com

After 1 Month Of Halting Customers’ Withdrawals, Giant Crypto Lender Celsius Goes Bankrupt

Blockchain-based lending platform Celsius Network is officially bankrupt. The financial crisis that has remained dominant in the crypto space of late has not spared the crypto lending giant; and now, the firm has filed for a chapter 11 bankruptcy after a month of suspending withdrawals, swaps, and transfers between accounts, with its native token, CEL, dipping by half its value.
MARKETS
New York Post

New York Post

