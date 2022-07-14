Oregon Ducks release a statement on the passing of Spencer Webb

By now, the news that Oregon Ducks tight end Spencer Webb tragically died in a fall at Triangle Lake on Wednesday afternoon has made the rounds online and through social media.

An outpouring of love and memories has come from players, coaches, friends, and those who knew Spencer over the years. After his identity was confirmed by the Lane County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday morning, the Oregon Ducks official Twitter account released a statement on his passing.

“We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Spencer Webb. Our hearts go out to his family, teammates, and friends at such a difficult time. We will miss Spencer greatly.”