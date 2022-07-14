ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best dermatologist-approved summer skincare and beauty tips

By HOLA! USA
Summer skin treatments are not the same as those during the winter months. Whether you live an active life outdoors or enjoy the comfort of your home, it is important to tailor your skincare regimen according to your lifestyle and activities. In a conversation with Dr. Alicia Barba , she offers different self-care and beauty tips that we can adopt during the warmer season. From self-care tips to which ingredients to avoid during summer, Dr. Barba opens up about proper practices to adhere to during summer. Though face serums and exfoliators are a must-have in your skincare routine, she says “more is not better,” when it comes to skincare.

Antiperspirants are a good alternative to block the smell and sweat

Deodorant vs. Antiperspirant
“A deodorant just masks the smell, it doesn’t have antiperspirants qualities, meaning it doesn’t block the sweat,” shares Dr. Alicia with HOLA! USA and explains why the antiperspirant formula can combat both - sweat and smell. “An antiperspirant has an active ingredient called aluminum chloride which forms an obstruction in the axilla and sweat glands and it blocks the sweat,” she adds.

The Dove Even Tone Antiperspirant is a good option as it features Vitamin B3 and can last up to 48 hours. It also helps to restore your natural underarm skin tone caused by hyperpigmentation. Alicia also suggests to freshen up with Dove wipes throughout the day and re-apply the antiperspirant.

Ingredients to avoid in the summer
Besides wearing an antiperspirant, Dr. Alicia also recommends wearing sunscreen and re-applying throughout the day. In addition, she advises avoiding products that contain alpha-hydroxy acids, glycolic acid, at-home peels, retinoids and retinol, hydroquinone and skin lightening agents because “some of these are contraindication in the sun.”

Dermatologists recommend avoiding to pick your face as it can lead to permanent scars

Maximize skincare routine and minimal makeup
Since most people are currently wearing face masks, Alicia advises being mindful of your skincare regimen. “For me, it’s all about the eyes, I wear a non-tinted sunscreen, and I try not to wear a lot of makeup while keeping a clean skin,” shares Alicia as she wants to avoid getting the masks dirty. In addition, the skin specialist suggests avoiding face masks that sit too tight on your nose because you can get an ulcer. “The constant rubbing on the same place can cause acne and rosacea,” adds Alicia.

Resist picking your face
“Picking is for professionals,” she says. Touching your face can lead to a permanent scar and is recommended to leave the hard work to a professional. She also advises on using products that work for your skin and do not over exfoliate.

Comments / 0

#Clean Skin#Beauty Brands#Skin Tone#Skincare#Dermatologist#Hola Antiperspirants#Dov
Skin expert explains what is hormonal acne and how to treat it

You are not a teenager anymore, but you are waking up to find yourself with breakouts you haven’t seen before. Whether it is blackheads and whiteheads to painful cysts, these unavoidable skin inflammations in your adulthood are called hormonal acne. What is hormonal acne? “Hormonal acne is triggered by...
SKIN CARE
MindBodyGreen

This Pore-Blurring Skin Tint Is My Secret To An Even, Glowing Complexion

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. My beauty routine is a series of Goldilocks moments. I have combination skin, which means I run oily in the T-zone and dry everywhere else. Prescription-strength retinoids have always been way too strong for me, yet OTC retinols don’t get the job done (I’m a fan of retinaldehyde, which serves as a middle ground).
SKIN CARE
Refinery29

Could Ditching Serums Actually Give You Better Skin?

Gone are the days when the simple 'cleanse, tone and moisturise' routine was more than enough to look after skin. Now, social media trends, an abundance of brands, and a better understanding of the fabric of the skin has given us access to more products than we could ever have imagined. But if you ask dermatologists, one is arguably more popular than the rest: the targeted serum.
SKIN CARE
whowhatwear

When Our Skin Is Crying for a Detox, No Other Face Masks Can Compare to These

There will be moments in your life when your skin is going to need a total reset. You might be familiar with the detox-needing feeling—your pores are clogged, your skin is oily, and it might feel bumpy or start breaking out. It's just not feeling its best. When this happens, your skin just needs a clean slate, which means it's probably due for exfoliation, deep cleansing, and then plenty of hydration.
SKIN CARE
