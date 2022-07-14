ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cristiano Ronaldo Breaks Silence With Social Media Post Amid Manchester United Exit Links

By Alex Wallace
 4 days ago

Cristiano Ronaldo has finally broken his social media silence following reports that he has been dealing with personal issues in the past weeks as links to his Manchester United exit continue.

Ronaldo has reportedly been dealing with personal issues during the past weeks and has been given extended time away from United's squad during pre season.

The striker was United's top performer last season and was voted as the clubs player of the season.

However, the striker wants to continue his football at the highest level and had reportedly told United to accept any reasonable offer that came in for him this summer.

His agent, Jorge Mendes had offered him to a number of European giants, some have already rejected his services.

Ronaldo had been silent for some time on social media, during the time that he has been with his family dealing with issues close to him, personally.

However, Ronaldo emerged on social media once again on Thursday as he posted a workout picture to his millions of followers on both Twitter and Instagram.

United fans are already speculating that Ronaldo seems to be wearing United branded shorts in the picture shared to social media.

Bayern Munich could still be a possible destination for Ronaldo as they are awaiting the sale of Robert Lewandowski to Barcelona with a deal said to be close.

