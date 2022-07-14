ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Here are the 5 states new Kentuckians are moving from most. Plus the 5 drawing them away

By Aaron Mudd
Lexington Herald-Leader
Lexington Herald-Leader
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TAo7E_0gfkDdOW00

Kentuckians are being lured away to neighboring states like Ohio, Indiana and Tennessee in significant numbers, the latest available U.S. Census Bureau data from 2019 show.

Conversely, Kentucky is getting fewer transplants from those particular states, according to the data.

Overall, Kentucky’s population held relatively steady compared to where it was in 2010. Census figures from 2020 put the state’s population at more than 4.5 million. That said, the Urban Institute estimated there was a slight undercount of 1,252 people during the decennial census.

Ohio was most successful state in drawing Kentucky residents away from the commonwealth, with more than 17,000 people moving there in 2019.

A 2021 study by United Van Lines, a moving company, found that people most often moved to the Buckeye State because of family, followed by jobs and retirement plans.

Still, there are plenty of other states Kentucky residents are moving to in significant numbers.

Here are the top five states Kentuckians are moving to:

  1. Ohio, number of people: 17,884
  2. Indiana, number of people 12,483
  3. Tennessee, number of people: 11,500
  4. Florida, number of people: 10,545
  5. Texas, number of people: 6,239

Here are the top five states people are moving to Kentucky from:

  1. Ohio, number of people: 13,309
  2. Indiana, number of people: 11,424
  3. Tennessee, number of people: 8,070
  4. Florida, number of people: 7,139
  5. Virginia, number of people: 4,170

Do you have a question about Kentucky for our service journalism team? We’d like to hear from you. Fill out our Know Your Kentucky form or email ask@herald-leader.com.

Comments / 3

Related
953wiki.com

Gov. Beshear Signs Bills Promoting Better Health Care in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (July 15, 2022) – Today, Gov. Andy Beshear joined state lawmakers and health care advocates in the Capitol Rotunda to ceremonially sign six bills that provide Kentucky families with better access to health care. The bills the Governor signed support lung cancer screenings and community health workers,...
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Business
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
State
Florida State
State
Indiana State
Local
Kentucky Government
Local
Tennessee Business
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
State
Kentucky State
State
Virginia State
My 1053 WJLT

3 Places Kentucky Teachers Can Celebrate Summer Vacation For FREE

It is quite often a common misconception that teachers get to spend their summers will an umbrella drink in one hand and a magazine or cell phone in the other. I am here to tell you that couldn't be further from the truth. As someone who worked in the school system for a long time, I experienced it and witnessed just how very hard these teachers work with in-service training hours and preparing their classrooms for the next year and a million other things no one else, if they are not a teacher, thinks about.
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kentuckians#U S Census Bureau#Census Data#The Urban Institute#United Van Lines
WEHT/WTVW

Healthcare workforce shortage addressed in Kentucky

KENTUCKY (WEHT) — The Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education announced its Healthcare Workforce Collaborative, a new partnership with colleges and universities, state agencies, the healthcare industry and the K-12 education system to address Kentucky’s critical healthcare workforce shortage. The healthcare workforce crisis was only made worse by the ongoing COVID pandemic. Late last year, Gov. Andy […]
KENTUCKY STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Kentucky is back in the red again in COVID cases

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – COVID is making a big return to Kentucky. The number of new cases has been going up over the past few weeks. In some counties, cases have almost doubled from week to week. Kentucky released its newest COVID map on July 15. Every Kentucky county in the Eyewitness News viewing area […]
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
wymt.com

‘Not So Fast, Kentucky’ campaign running through July 31

KENTUCKY (WYMT) - Kentucky Office of Highway Safety (KOHS) officials are partnering with law enforcement across the state on the ‘Not So Fast, Kentucky’ speed awareness campaign. “As traffic increases on our roads this summer, we must do our part to help protect ourselves and each other,” said...
KENTUCKY STATE
Cheatham County Source

Tennessee Ranked as One of the Worst Places to Live in 2022

CNBC released a new study ranking the ten worst states to live in 2022. In conducting their study, they state there are more jobs available than employees to fill current openings. They stated, “Our Life, Health and Inclusion category considers factors such as crime rates, environmental quality, and health care....
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Tennessee tax free weekend 2022

TENNESSEE — Tennessee’s traditional sales tax holiday on clothing, school supplies, and computers will begin at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, July 29, 2022, and ends at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, July 31, 2022. With inflation squeezing all our budgets, tax-free weekends can be a smart time to shop...
TENNESSEE STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Ellis Park bettors experience new penny breakage law

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Horse racing fans have experienced exciting races at Ellis Park, but now bettors are experiencing something never before seen in the track’s 100 year history, or in the country. A new “Penny Breakage Law” for Kentucky makes Ellis Park the first race track in the nation to offer a wager payout […]
KENTUCKY STATE
leoweekly.com

Napa Wine Maker Comes To Kentucky To Make Bourbon

I’ve often joked that Louisville’s effort to build bourbon tourism as a gigantic revenue source looks like a plan to turn Louisville into an urban version of the Napa Valley. Since the late 1800s, Napa has lured tourists to come visit wineries, learn about wine, taste the stuff...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

USPS blames staffing shortage for mail delays affecting residents in Kentucky, Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Officials with the United States Post Office say a shortage of mail carriers is causing disruptions in mail service in the Louisville area. For months residents in Kentucky and Indiana have been complaining about receiving mail very late or not at all. Some say they've gone weeks without getting any mail. Now they're tired of waiting for things to get better.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington, KY
6K+
Followers
390
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

We are committed to being Central and Eastern Kentucky’s primary source of news, advertising, information and commentary with the highest standards of journalism and superior customer service. We endeavor to be a rewarding and caring employer and a force for positive change in the community.

 https://www.kentucky.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy