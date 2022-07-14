Here are the 5 states new Kentuckians are moving from most. Plus the 5 drawing them away

Kentuckians are being lured away to neighboring states like Ohio, Indiana and Tennessee in significant numbers, the latest available U.S. Census Bureau data from 2019 show.

Conversely, Kentucky is getting fewer transplants from those particular states, according to the data.

Overall, Kentucky’s population held relatively steady compared to where it was in 2010. Census figures from 2020 put the state’s population at more than 4.5 million. That said, the Urban Institute estimated there was a slight undercount of 1,252 people during the decennial census.

Ohio was most successful state in drawing Kentucky residents away from the commonwealth, with more than 17,000 people moving there in 2019.

A 2021 study by United Van Lines, a moving company, found that people most often moved to the Buckeye State because of family, followed by jobs and retirement plans.

Still, there are plenty of other states Kentucky residents are moving to in significant numbers.

Here are the top five states Kentuckians are moving to:

Ohio, number of people: 17,884 Indiana, number of people 12,483 Tennessee, number of people: 11,500 Florida, number of people: 10,545 Texas, number of people: 6,239

Here are the top five states people are moving to Kentucky from:

Ohio, number of people: 13,309 Indiana, number of people: 11,424 Tennessee, number of people: 8,070 Florida, number of people: 7,139 Virginia, number of people: 4,170

