‘Free to leave, buddy’: Enes Kanter Freedom rejects LeBron James’s Griner comments

By Heather Hamilton
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 4 days ago

E nes Kanter Freedom rejected LeBron James’s attempt to walk back his comments suggesting that Brittney Griner should consider not returning to the United States if and when she is released from Russian custody.

“You are free to leave, buddy, or you can even volunteer for an exchange for her,” Freedom tweeted . “Some people literally have NO idea what is it like to live in a dictatorship. Keep taking your freedom for granted.”


James had attempted to clarify comments made on a trailer for his HBO show, The Shop , in a tweet Tuesday.

“My comments on ‘The Shop’ regarding Brittney Griner wasn’t knocking our beautiful country,” James wrote. “I was simply saying how she’s probably feeling emotionally along with so many other emotions, thoughts, etc inside that cage she’s been in for over 100+ days! Long story short #BringHerHome.”

Griner, 31, has spent over 140 days in prison after being detained in early February for allegedly transporting cannabis oil in her bag, which is illegal in Russia. She pleaded guilty to the drug charge against her, according to a report.

James accused the U.S. government of allowing Griner’s struggle to go on for far too long.

In June, Freedom met with members of the Republican Study Committee to discuss China’s humanitarian abuses against Uyghur Muslims and the influence the country has on key industries in the U.S.

Mister A
3d ago

I appreciate Enes speaking up. Oftentimes folks from other countries truly appreciate what America is and what it stands for. Lebron is a spoiled sellout

1 VIP
2d ago

Maybe the US doesn't want her back. If you protest the National Anthem you clearly don't understand history and the foundation of America.

me
2d ago

It’s called civic duty. Improve on what’s there…stop hating and bashing. This country is what we make it and you can’t blame the country for ppl choosing drugs and violence. Brittany would have gone home the same day in the US (despite breaking the law) so she should be thankful that here you at least have a chance at bail and can fight the charges with a free lawyer if you can’t afford one. But sure, talk about how terrible this country is…bye Felicia.

IN THIS ARTICLE
