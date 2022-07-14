Pelicans Beat Wizards 106-88: One Step Closer To Summer League Title

The New Orleans Pelicans are one step closer to an NBA Summer League Championship after a 106-88 win over the Washington Wizards. Jared Harper provided a steady hand to lead the offense. Daeqwon Plowden and Deividas Sirvydis finished off actions while Tyrique Jones cleaned up the boards. Improved ball movement led to a slew of good looks at the basket in a complete team win.

Harper (18 points, 6 assists, 1 rebound, 1 block, 3 steals) showed why he has twice been named to All G-League Teams and gotten NBA minutes the last few years. The Auburn product is on the verge of playing his way into a full NBA contract, a substantial raise over his current two-way deal.

It would not be surprising to see Harper called up to the Pelicans again during the season. The rest of the New Orleans roster is familiar with Harper's play from a call-up last year and roots for him like the rest of the Pels 12 fans. Trey Murphy III and Jose Alvarado have shared the court with Harper. Williamson will get his chance in a few weeks at training camp.

Sirvydis (25 points, 5 rebounds, 2 steals, 1 block) went 6/10 from beyond the three-point line. The Lithuanian is 6'8'' and almost 200 pounds with the ability to stretch the floor and hold his own on the low block. The 2019 Draft pick should find another spot with NBA opportunities after this showing.

Summer League Head Coach Jarron Collins said, “I think it’s awesome. It speaks to the culture of supporting one another as brothers, and as teammates. Guys just genuinely want to be around each other. Just wanna hang out. I know CJ and Larry and Jaxson. All the guys like Zion, BI, Jose, Naji, go down the list. Trey, I mean all the guys are here to support one another and support their teammates. It’s a beautiful thing.”

The support is for players who will eventually suit up for the Birmingham Squadron. Some already have and that chemistry is paying off, driving the team to within one win from the championship game after starting the summer with a blowout loss. Jones finished with 9 points, 15 rebounds, and 1 steal. Ten of those boards gave New Orleans a fresh shot clock, extending possessions and the Pelicans' lead.

Plowden (18 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists) has taken advantage of the Las Vegas venture, earning the praise of Coach Collins and a training camp spot according to ESPN's Andrew Lopez. However, the Bowling Green product did sprain his ankle in the win over the Wizards. He might not be available on Friday when New Orleans will take on the Los Angeles Lakers with a title shot on the line.

Dereon Seabron and John Petty Jr. are still working things out to become more comfortable together. The shots were not falling but there was less forcing the action so they are making progress. Some nights are just better than others. Both will hope to keep playing their usual minutes together before departing for Birmingham's G-League season.