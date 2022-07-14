ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Ten Unvaccinated Kansas City Royals Players Not Permitted to Play in Toronto Due to Canada’s COVID-19 Restrictions

By Bryan Fyalkowski
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FLMXo_0gfkDNT000

Every time the Toronto Blue Jays are set to host a home series, it is always interesting to see which players on opposing teams are put on the “restricted list.” That designates that they cannot play in Canada due to the country’s restrictions on individuals who are unvaccinated against COVID-19.

The Kansas City Royals will head north today to begin a four-game series against the Blue Jays before the MLB All-Star break. The news wire exploded yesterday when it was revealed that the Royals were going to place 10 players – out of 26 on their active roster – on the “restricted list.”

Alec Lewis of The Athletic was the primary reporter on the situation as it unfolded. He wrote an article detailing the situation and fallout.

“Our medical team, coaching staff and front-office personnel have done an incredible job for the last year and a half,” team president Dayton Moore said. “We have done our best to educate everybody in our organization and provide them with the necessary guidance, giving them the proper amount of space and grace along the way to make very informed decisions.”

He continued: “[But] at the end of the day, it’s their choice. It’s what they decide to do. We’ve always been an organization that promotes and encourages individual choices. Unfortunately, some of this affects the team. We’re disappointed in some of that. But we realize it’s part of the game and part of the world we live in.”

Kansas City Royals Players Will Lose Almost $1 Million in Salary

All 10 of those Kansas City Royals will forfeit their salaries and service time for the four games. Most notably, Andrew Benintendi will not get $186,813 and Whit Merrifield is out on $153,846. In total, the 10 players will lose $726,128 in salary.

These were their explanations as to why they chose not to get vaccinated:

On the flip side, the 16 players who are vaccinated and can make the trip to Toronto are not happy.

“A few of us are [ticked],” one player wrote in a text message to Sam McDowell of The Kansas City Star.

McDowell says that a handful of vaccinated players have voiced complaints about the situation. They talked to members of the coaching staff in the weeks leading up to the series against the Blue Jays.

According to the C.D.C., 83.2% of the United States population over the age of five has received at least one dose of the vaccine. Unvaccinated adults are 3.2 times more likely to test positive for COVID-19 than people who were fully vaccinated with a booster dose and are 41 times more likely to die from it.

“It’s a personal choice,” McDowell wrote. “But it’s a personal choice with an unfortunate effect on those they value dearly – their teammates.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Health
Kansas City, MO
Health
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Outsider.com

‘American Idol’ Star Reveals She’s Homeless, Asks For Help

An “American Idol” alum is seeking help. As it turns out, former contestant Mishavonna Henson is asking for help amid a “life and death” crisis. On a newly-created GoFundMe page, season eight alum Henson is pleading for assistance as she’s currently homeless. In addition, the vocalist also revealed she’s been living out of her car. She’s also admitted that she’s been in and out of the emergency room several times this year.
HOMELESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brady Singer
Person
Cam Gallagher
Person
Hunter Dozier
Person
Andrew Benintendi
Person
Mike Matheny
Person
Whit Merrifield
Person
Brad Keller
Person
Sam Mcdowell
Person
Dayton Moore
Outsider.com

Chuck Norris’ Grandson Says He’s Afraid To Tell Grandpa He Got Kicked Off Reality Show for Cheating

Chuck Norris is famous for two things: acting and kicking ass. Best known for his work on Walker, Texas Ranger, the TV star is also famous as a mixed martial artist. In fact, he actually taught karate to classic TV‘s Little House on the Prairie star Michael Landon as well as Elvis Presley‘s ex-wife Priscilla Presley. Overall, both his career in karate and acting are intimidating. But now, after his grandson Maxwell got fired from a brand new reality show, the younger Norris is right to be afraid to tell his grandfather.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Tulsa King’ Star Sylvester Stallone Opened Up About His Decade-Long Feud With Arnold Schwarzenegger

Sylvester Stallone of Tulsa King and Arnold Schwarzenegger are two of the movie world’s biggest stars and they didn’t get along for a bit. Stallone, in fact, clearly recalls his feud with Schwarzenegger. Now, you have Rocky going up against The Terminator. If there’s not enough room for these guys, then there’s going to be trouble. These guys are good friends now. But Stallone would recall the beginnings of this feud in an interview with Variety.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

NASCAR Driver Bobby East Stabbed to Death at Age 37

NASCAR driver Bobby East was reportedly stabbed to death Wednesday at a gas station in Westminster, California. East, 37, was fueling his vehicle when 27-year-old Trent William Millsap stabbed him in the chest. East was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead. Millsap had an outstanding parole warrant, per Fox News.
WESTMINSTER, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#The Toronto Blue Jays#The Kansas City Royals#The Blue Jays
Outsider.com

Ivana Trump Cause of Death Revealed

Yesterday it was revealed that Ivana Trump, ex-wife of former President Donald Trump, had died at the age of 73. The businesswoman and former model died in New York City. When the news came out, it was said that first responders were reporting to a cardiac arrest call. However, the official cause of death has been released.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Sami Gayle Drops Stunning Vacation Pics: ‘My Odyssey’

Blue Bloods star Sami Gayle continues dropping vacation pictures on her Instagram. The pictures feature the actress laying on a boat in front of a backdrop of pristine cliffs and clear turquoise water. While it isn’t exactly clear where the picture is posted, users can assume it’s somewhere around the Mediterranean region. Her caption “My Odyssey” may hint that the photo is from Greece.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: What Did Tony DiNozzo Whisper To Ziva Back in Season 10?

NCIS fans have always wondered one question: what did Tony DiNozzo whisper to Ziva at the airport?. Back in Season 10, one of the most poignant moments of the love story between Tony and Ziva occurred. Tony Dinozzo (Michael Weatherly) and Ziva David (Cote de Pablo) never get together during NCIS‘ run. However, the two agents gave viewers plenty of memorable moments.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
MLB
Outsider.com

‘The View’: Whoopi Goldberg Addresses Joy Behar’s Absence, Saying ‘Maybe She’s Pregnant’

Joy Behar’s extended absence from The View has finally been explained. Well, kind of. It has now been five episodes since we last saw Behar take a seat with the hosts of the daytime TV talk show. But up until recently, there had been very little mention of her and absolutely no reason given. Of course, the missing panelist has some fans worried because she has been a staple on the series since her start in 1997.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

507K+
Followers
54K+
Post
186M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy