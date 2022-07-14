ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pet Services

Your Dogs Will Feel Like Royalty In This Adirondack Outdoor Pet Bed At Costco

By Justina Huddleston
SheKnows
SheKnows
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h6bVD_0gfkBfEO00

Click here to read the full article.

There’s nothing we like to do more on a nice summer day than sit out in our Adirondack chair , enjoying the beautiful weather, relaxing, and thinking about life. But we can’t be the only ones who feel a pang of guilt when we look over and see the dog sitting on a dirty, hot patch of ground when we’re basically sitting in summer’s answer to a throne. What’s the solution? It’s not overcompensating with doggy treats, nor is it allowing your 80 pound golden lab to sit in your lap. Costco has the answer, and it’s a dog bed that’s just as much a chariot as your own Adirondack chair.

This Adirondack Outdoor Pet Bed from Sunbrella, spotted by @CostcoHotFinds , is so cute. It features a large wooden frame that’s made in the style of an Adirondack chair and painted a fresh bright white, and it comes with a navy blue cushion trimmed in white that gives the whole thing Hamptons vibes.

This indoor-outdoor pet bed has a 220 pound weight capacity, making it perfect for multiple small dogs or one big furry friend, and right now Costco members can get their hands on one in-stores for $199.99. (You can sign up for a Costco membership here .)

If you don’t have a Costco membership, you’re not out of luck. We actually found a few Adirondack-style pet beds on Amazon, and they’re priced even more reasonably than at Costco.

First up is the Midlee Adirondack Dog Chair Bed.

It comes in sizes medium, large, and extra large, ranging in price from $109 to $159. The chairs are made of wood and are quite roomy, but you’ll need to add your own cushion or blanket.

Midlee Adirondack Dog Chair Bed — Large

$119.99


Buy now

Sign Up

If you’re looking for something a little more sleek, this sofa-style pet bed with a wooden frame might do the trick. Is still gives off the same relaxing vibes as an Adirondack, but the streamlined angles of the frame give it a slightly cleaner, more modern look. For dogs up to 40 pounds, you can’t go wrong with the PawHut Elevated Dog Bed .

With one of these pet beds in the backyard, on the patio, or on the deck, you’ll never have to feel guilty when you’re relaxing in your Adirondack chair again.

Before you go, check out our slideshow below:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bRBvV_0gfkBfEO00

More from SheKnows
Best of SheKnows

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

Costco Is Bringing Back A Discontinued Bakery Item–And The Internet Can’t Handle It

Is there anything worse than your favorite item being pulled from a store or restaurant menu? Whether it’s a limited edition flavor of potato chips on the shelves of your go-to grocery store or a seasonal drink at your favorite coffee chain, nothing can replace the hole that’s left in your heart when these must-haves become unavailable—but that just makes their return twice as sweet! That’s exactly the type of joy Costco shoppers are experiencing now that the beloved 68-ounce Key Lime Pies are back. Hallelujah!
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
SheKnows

Amazon Just Put Hundreds of Summer Dresses on Sale For up to 75% Off — These 5 Are Worth Buying ASAP

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Having just celebrated the 4th of July, summer is officially here! And it’s not too late to update your summer wardrobe. Amazon just put a bunch of their branded summer dresses on sale, and with bright tropical prints and flowy fits, these dresses are about to become your new favorite summertime go-to. Perfect for the beach, a night out, or even a summer wedding, these five dresses need to be on your radar for...
SHOPPING
SheKnows

Cher’s Secret To Glowing Skin at 76 Is This ‘Soothing’ $7 Cleanser

Click here to read the full article. After years of speculation, we have finally discovered Cher’s go-to skincare regimen and her holy grail cleanser. In a recent interview with the Sunday Times, the “If I Could Turn Back Time” singer said which product she has sworn by over any other. “I do have pretty good skin. It’s not as good as my mom’s, but it’s pretty good. I take care of it and get a facial once in a while, but I am not religious about any of it. [Except] I use Aveeno Ultra-Calming Foaming Cleanser on my face because it’s...
SKIN CARE
TODAY.com

I tried Amazon's No. 1 bestselling outdoor sandal — and it was love at first wear

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
APPAREL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jackie Kennedy
natureworldnews.com

Chewy Declines Returned Pet Food, Surprises Grieving Pet Owner Instead

Grieving pet owner Anna Brose decided to return unused pet food to Chewy. She was shocked to learn that the company did not accept the bag of pet food back. Brose's German short-haired pointer and chocolate lab mix, who was 5 years old, recently passed away from stomach bloat. She addressed him as Gus.
MADISON, WI
shefinds

2 Things You Should Never Buy At Costco, According To Employees

Nothing can boost your mood (and the mood of your wallet) like heading to Costco to stock up on bulk items for great bargain prices. This membership-based store is filled with tons of fantastic finds at affordable prices, and for the most part, they’re good quality products, too. However, no store is perfect—even Costco! It’s only inevitable that there are a few items you should steer clear of when shopping here.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Adirondack Chair
Salon

Why haven't we been storing canned food like this all along?

There are a few types of canned goods I always keep stocked in my pantry—I like to have a few jars of black beans and kidney beans (for chili, of course), as well as crushed tomatoes, tomato paste, and chicken broth, just to name a few. However, to this day, I still haven't figured out a great way to store canned food. Stacking in the cupboard is just asking for disaster, and the can dispenser I recently bought takes up a whole lot of space and doesn't fit cans of different sizes. It left me thinking: There has to be a better way to store canned goods, right?
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pet Services
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Costco
womansday.com

This $36 Amazon Dress Gets Me Stopped on the Street

On my way to the subway one recent morning, a woman approached me and said something that prompted me to take my AirPods out. “What?!” I yelled back, because this is New York, and we don’t usually talk to or acknowledge each other except in rare emergencies. “I love your dress!” she said. After I thanked her and revealed, in a slightly embarrassed tone, that it was from Amazon, she whipped her phone out right there on the spot, looked it up, and added it to her cart. Am I...an influencer? I thought, as I continued my walk to the Q train.
SHOPPING
whowhatwear

This Once Outdated Handbag Trend Is Back—34 Finds I Am Madly in Love With

Season after season, there's always a trend that manages to come back into the fray and surprise us. Such is the case with the return of one specific handbag trend: fringe bags. For context, fringe was a standout trend in spring/summer 2022 collections. Fringe played a dominant role in collections from Alaïa and Proenza Schouler, as they sent dresses with car wash–like fringe down the runway. Of course, donning a head-to-toe fringe look isn't for everyone, so the next best thing is fringe bags. What's great about the return of this formerly outdated handbag trend is that it's the easiest way to ease yourself back into the idea of wearing fringe. Additionally, newer iterations of this trend are far posher than their predecessors. (Think of the cliché boho-inspired fringe bags that dominated the mid-2000s.) The recent iterations focus on unconventional materials, shapes, and colors to create truly one-of-a-kind pieces.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
latest-hairstyles.com

8 Gorgeous Highlights Ideas for Gray Hair

Few things are certain in life other than getting older. And with age comes life experience and physical change — including getting gray hairs. While many of us will go gray, the journey to full-on silver hair is different for everyone. Some of us first notice a few white strands around our temples in our 20s, while others first notice a gray patch around the hairline in their 40s. Either way, whether you decide to conceal your grays with hair dye or leave them be is entirely up to you.
HAIR CARE
Glamour

The Boyfriend Bob Is the Cool-Girl Cut of the Summer

Remember when derriere-sweeping, Mermaid hair was all the rage? We all refused to cut our hair and slathered it in Moroccan Oil in the hope it would grow out into beautiful, long beachy waves like Blake Lively's. But the past few years have changed everything and made us turn to more practical and effortless hairstyles. Enter: the bob.
HAIR CARE
In Style

Amal Clooney and Hailey Bieber Keep Wearing This Barely There Shoe Style, and It's on Sale Starting at $32

Hailey Bieber keeps talking about glazed donut skin, but the hottest trend of the summer is glazed donut feet. Which, I swear, is much more pleasant than it sounds. While on Jimmy Fallon earlier this month to discuss her new beauty brand, Rhode, which aims to make your face look as delectable as a glazed donut, Bieber wore shoes that had that same exact effect on her feet. Her Aquazarra Mirror mules are advertised as a modern day Cinderella sandal, but the clear PVC strap that glides across the top of the foot also looks just like a glistening sugar glaze.
APPAREL
SheKnows

SheKnows

58K+
Followers
6K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy