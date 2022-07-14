Your Dogs Will Feel Like Royalty In This Adirondack Outdoor Pet Bed At Costco

Click here to read the full article.

There’s nothing we like to do more on a nice summer day than sit out in our Adirondack chair , enjoying the beautiful weather, relaxing, and thinking about life. But we can’t be the only ones who feel a pang of guilt when we look over and see the dog sitting on a dirty, hot patch of ground when we’re basically sitting in summer’s answer to a throne. What’s the solution? It’s not overcompensating with doggy treats, nor is it allowing your 80 pound golden lab to sit in your lap. Costco has the answer, and it’s a dog bed that’s just as much a chariot as your own Adirondack chair.

This Adirondack Outdoor Pet Bed from Sunbrella, spotted by @CostcoHotFinds , is so cute. It features a large wooden frame that’s made in the style of an Adirondack chair and painted a fresh bright white, and it comes with a navy blue cushion trimmed in white that gives the whole thing Hamptons vibes.

This indoor-outdoor pet bed has a 220 pound weight capacity, making it perfect for multiple small dogs or one big furry friend, and right now Costco members can get their hands on one in-stores for $199.99. (You can sign up for a Costco membership here .)

If you don’t have a Costco membership, you’re not out of luck. We actually found a few Adirondack-style pet beds on Amazon, and they’re priced even more reasonably than at Costco.

First up is the Midlee Adirondack Dog Chair Bed.

It comes in sizes medium, large, and extra large, ranging in price from $109 to $159. The chairs are made of wood and are quite roomy, but you’ll need to add your own cushion or blanket.

If you’re looking for something a little more sleek, this sofa-style pet bed with a wooden frame might do the trick. Is still gives off the same relaxing vibes as an Adirondack, but the streamlined angles of the frame give it a slightly cleaner, more modern look. For dogs up to 40 pounds, you can’t go wrong with the PawHut Elevated Dog Bed .

With one of these pet beds in the backyard, on the patio, or on the deck, you’ll never have to feel guilty when you’re relaxing in your Adirondack chair again.

