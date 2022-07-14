ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

The Khloé Kardashian-Tristan Thompson Cheating-to-Baby Timeline Is Exactly as Bad as You Think

By Louisa Ballhaus
SheKnows
SheKnows
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Mabur_0gfkBVM000
Khloé Kardashian, Tristan Thompson ASSOCIATED PRESS(2).

Well, the news is here, and like an asteroid hitting the earth, it feels both devastating and somehow entirely expected all at once. Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson will be welcoming a second child together, a sibling for their daughter True — an additional sibling, that is, to Thompson’s 5-year-old son Prince, whom he shares with Jordan Craig, and his 7-month-old son Theo, a child whom Maralee Nichols proved via paternity test was fathered by Thompson and yet whom Thompson has reportedly never met. A representative for Khloé Kardashian confirmed to People that she and Thompson are expecting another child via surrogate, noting that the child was “conceived in November,” and given the very public breakup and cheating scandal we witnessed in December and January from this couple, people understandably have a lot of questions. Let’s break down the last few months of Khloé and Thompson’s ups and downs and map it all out.

November 2021

Here’s what the Kardashian rep told People: “We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November. Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing.” Deciding to have a child together takes a ton of planning, and when using a surrogate, there’s a whole other world of steps involved. This must have been a months-long process of picking a surrogate, attending doctor’s appointments, and sticking to a plan. While many had long suspected that Khloé was eager to follow in the Kardashian tradition of having all her kids share the same father, people dropped the idea pretty quickly after what happened next.

December 2021

Maralee Nichols says she first met Tristan Thompson in 2020 (after the Jordyn Woods cheating rumors but before the Sydney Chase cheating rumors); no surprise, he told her he was single. Nichols’ name didn’t go public until December 2022, however, on the due date of her child with Thompson. On Dec. 3, Nichols’ lawsuit against Thompson for paternity support went public via DailyMail.com, in which she details their relationship in early 2021 that led to her becoming pregnant in March 2021 — the same month that he and Khloé went public about having gotten back together.

Nichols gave birth to the child and named him Theo in December.

January 2021

Weeks after the news went public, Thompson shared his side of the story on Instagram. “Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols,” he wrote in an Instagram Story, per Buzzfeed News. “I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that a paternity test has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son. I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately.”

He then shared a second slide dedicated just to Khloé: “Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”

April 2021

In April 2021, Khloé set some minds at ease when she opened up in an ABC News special on how she was feeling about Thompson.

“I still think he’s a great guy and a great dad,” she shared. “He’s just not the guy for me.”

June 2021

In June 2021, we got an update on how Thompson and Nichols’ co-parenting was going from a handful of Us Weekly sources, who claimed that the NBA player had never met his son and had no plans to do so. Sources also claimed that he had yet to make financial payments to Nichols for child support.

“Tristan is very absent from Theo’s life. He hasn’t met Theo nor has he initiated any meetings,” one source said. “He doesn’t have any immediate plans to meet his son face to face.”

That same month, rumors flew that Kim Kardashian had set her sister up at a dinner party with a private equity investor — though Khloé made it clear on Instagram that she wasn’t putting her energy into dating right now.

On Father’s Day, Khloé and Thompson proved they were still friendly with a Father’s Day outing with daughter True.

July 2021

On July 13, TMZ reported that a surrogate would give birth to Thompson and Khloé’s child within days. Hours later, a representative for Khloé confirmed the news to People, sharing the following statement.

“We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November. Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloé can focus on her family.”

In the same report, People shared an anonymous source’s take on where Khloé and Thompson are at now: “Khloé and Tristan are not back together and have not spoken since December outside of co-parenting matters.”

Before you go, click here to see all the celebrities who have admitted to cheating on their partners.

Comments / 0

Related
Vibe

Drake Names Tristan Thompson His Best Man As He Weds 23 Brides In “Falling Back” Music Video

Click here to read the full article. Drake has finally “settled down” and “tied the knot,” but, not in the traditional sense. The Toronto-bred musician walked down the aisle to “marry” 23 different women in the music video for his latest single, “Falling Back.” The uptempo song is featured on his surprise album Honestly Nevermind released last Friday (June 17). In the Director X-directed video, the dapper groom is given a pep talk by NBA player and fellow Toronto native Tristan Thompson whose public dating profile adds humor to the fictional nuptials. The two men are real-life friends who have been seen...
MUSIC
Parade

Kim Kardashian Wears Nothing But a Long Braid On Magazine Cover

For the August 2022 issue of Allure, Kim Kardashian seemingly bared it all!. The reality star appeared on the cover in nothing but a nude-colored bodysuit, wrapped in a long, body-hugging blonde braid. The Kardashians star talked with the beauty publication about her nine-step skincare line, facial regimen and things...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Tristan Thompson
Person
Jordyn Woods
realitytitbit.com

Kendall Jenner parties with Drake as boyfriend Devin Booker looks on

Billionaire Michael Rubin threw the biggest 4th of July 2022 bash, inviting the likes of Beyoncé, Jay-Z and Travis Scott. Kendall Jenner was spotted mingling with Drake, who reportedly dated Kylie in 2019. Forget Kris Jenner’s annual Christmas Eve parties, billionaire businessman Michael Rubin just held the most elite...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Tristan Thompson ‘Isn’t Thrilled’ Khloe Kardashian’s Dating Again: He ‘Still Has Feelings’ For Her

Tristan Thompson, 31, isn’t a huge fan of his ex Khloe Kardashian, 37, dating someone else. After a previous source told us she’s “casually” dating someone her older sister Kim Kardashian set her up with over the past few weeks, another source told us that the basketball player “isn’t thrilled” over the idea, but understands he “doesn’t have a say in the matter” after their on-again, off-again relationship, which started in 2017.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kylie Jenner Gives Rare Glimpse Of Her Baby Boy In Sweet Kylie Baby Ad: Watch

Kylie Jenner posted another brief glimpse at her son, now 5 months old. The reality star, 25, was promoting her new Kylie Baby Soothing Balm and Lip & Cheek stick as she tried the products out on her baby boy and daughter Stormi, 4, in the video shared to Instagram on Thursday, July 14. Partly through the clip, a long-nailed Kylie is seen squeezing out some soothing balm before applying it to her son’s legs and bare feet!
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
wmagazine.com

Kim Kardashian Steps Out in Cargo Pants at the Mall Like a True Millennial

Kim Kardashian went from couture to cargo real quick. Of course, when Kardashian does cargo, it’s with a pair of $1,200 pants from The Attico, not some fatigues from the local army surplus store. On Tuesday, the reality star swapped out her Jean Paul Gaultier stripes and Balenciaga sparkles for some oversized, faded camouflage cargo pants, possibly her way of officially submitting her application for the local Calabasas ROTC.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HollywoodLife

Rob Kardashian ‘So Proud’ Of Dream After She ‘Impressed’ Everyone On Set Of New Commercial

It runs in the family! Rob Kardashian’s baby girl Dream is apparently a natural when it comes to getting in front of the camera — and her dad couldn’t be more “proud.” The 5-year-old daughter of Rob and Blac Chyna recently shot a commercial with her grandmother Kris Jenner for Amazon Glow, where she “impressed” everyone on set, causing Rob to gush over the ingenue, according to a source who EXCLUSIVELY gave HollywoodLife all the details.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Ryan Seacrest and Girlfriend Aubrey Paige Vacation in Ibiza, Spain

Ryan Seacrest and his girlfriend, Aubrey Paige, are heating up the Spanish island of Ibiza while on vacation. The famed TV personality and his model girlfriend looked cute as ever, in photos obtained by E! News, where they were spotted kissing at a local restaurant. The couple was twinning in...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Look: Alex Rodriguez's Girlfriend Shares New Vacation Photos

Alex Rodriguez and his new girlfriend, Kathryne Padgett, have enjoyed each other's company on a few vacations this summer. The legendary MLB star and the fitness model enjoyed some time spent off the coast of Italy. They also spent some time along the coast of France as well. Padgett, who's...
MLB
ETOnline.com

How Kim Kardashian Feels About Having More Kids After Pete Davidson Reveals Dream to Be a Dad

Kim Kardashian has her sights on career and not more children. A source tells ET that The Kardashians star is thinking more along the lines of justice than babies. "Kim is getting more and more serious about her career as a lawyer and she's not necessarily thinking about having more kids at the moment,” the source says. “Pete and Kim are still having fun now and not totally at the point of having children together. This is the most fun that Kim is having in any relationship she has ever been in and she feels like she's in the best place of her life. She is really just soaking it up.”
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
ETOnline.com

Amy Slaton, '1000lb-Sisters' Star, Gives Birth To Baby No. 2

1000lb-Sisters star Amy Slaton is sharing the new addition to her family! The reality star took to Instagram to share a carousel of photos from the hospital and reveal that her baby boy is named Glenn Allen Halterman. In the photos, Amy is smiling with her husband Michael Slaton and...
CELEBRITIES
Elle

Why Kendall Jenner Broke Up With Devin Booker a Week and a Half Ago: They ‘Hit a Rough Patch’

Kendall Jenner and her NBA player boyfriend of two years, Devin Booker, are done dating for now, E!, Entertainment Tonight, and Us Weekly report. Sources spoke to all three outlets about what caused the sudden split, which happened less than two weeks ago. Collectively, they made it clear that Jenner and Booker could reconcile but clashed over what they wanted for their future. Jenner initiated the split, E! reported.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

SheKnows

58K+
Followers
6K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy