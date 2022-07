A woman who authorities say pretended to be a sick Marine Corps veteran has agreed to plead guilty to committing fraud.Sarah Jane Cavanaugh, 31, of Rhode Island, signed an agreement on Tuesday in a US District Court admitting to fraud and other charges, which could see her jailed for up to 20 years.She allegedly posed as a Marine Corps veteran with lung cancer to claim about $250,000 in veterans benefits and other donations from veterans charities, US Attorney Zachary Cunha said in a statement. Mr Cunha said Ms Cavanugh was able to pose as a veteran by wearing a US...

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 5 DAYS AGO