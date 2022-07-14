Newsmaker – “Cinderella” Production

The New London Water Days celebration is taking place this weekend in New London. Several fun events will be taking place at the “City on the Pond” in northern Kandiyohi County. The Little Crow Ski Team performs tonight – as it does most Friday nights – at Neer...
A Litchfield business icon passed away on Tuesday. Ed Olson was a long-time licensed real estate broker and operated the Ed Olson Agency in downtown Litchfield. Olson graduated from Grove City High School in 1948; and in 1950, enlisted in the United States Army and served during the Korean War in the 82nd Airborne Division as a paratrooper.
The Litchfield Area Mentorship Program had a couple of successful fundraisers in June and the organization is looking forward to a couple more events this summer. There are currently five children waiting to be matched, so more mentors are needed. Amie Bergquist says the BBQ Bingo event in the Litchfield...
Litchfield Community Theatre presents “Cinderella” next week – July 21st, 22nd and 23rd at 7 p.m. and July 24th at 2 p.m. in the Bernie Aaker Auditorium. Tickets are on sale through Litchfield Community Education or online at litchfieldcommunitytheatre.com. For more details, call Litchfield Community Education at 693-2354.
88-year-old EDWIN H. HALLBERG of Kimball passed away on July 12, 2022. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at 11 A.M. at Ostmark Lutheran Church in rural Watkins. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at...
On Wednesday afternoon at 2:44, the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an animal bite which occurred at the Hemker Park and Zoo near Freeport. Upon arrival of deputies, they learned that the victim was an employee of the zoo and was escorting a camel through an alleyway to prepare it for transport to another facility.
The Highway 4 resurfacing project is nearly complete, and the road has reopened to traffic north of Cosmos. Nine miles of Highway 4 was resurfaced from the north side of Cosmos to south of Meeker County Road 23 – south of Grove City. The remaining work will take place under traffic. Drivers should remain alert to crews and heavy equipment entering and exiting the roadway until all work is completed. Travelers may encounter flaggers and brief delays when permanent striping operations begin in 14 days. Duininck, Inc. is the contractor for the 4-point-5 million dollar project.
On Thursday morning around 10:40, the Meeker County Sheriff’s Office responded to a medical in the 14600 block of 615th Avenue – near Cedar Mills. 36-year-old Amanda Carter of rural Hutchinson reported that her 21-month-old daughter fell off a lawn mower and received serious cuts to her forearm and hand while Amanda was mowing.
Comments / 0