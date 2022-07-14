ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andrews County, TX

NTSB: 13-year-old was not driver in Texas crash that killed 9

By Breaking News Team, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WOKV
WOKV
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eRbRl_0gfkADkN00

A 13-year-old boy was not the person driving on March 15 when a pickup truck collided head-on with a van carrying members of a university golf team in Texas, killing nine people, officials with the National Transportation Safety Board said Thursday.

Earlier, officials said the teenager was behind the wheel of the truck when it crossed the centerline of a road in Andrews County and struck the van. Both people in the truck -- the boy and his 38-year-old father, Henrich Siemens -- and seven people in the transit van died in the collision.

On Thursday, authorities said investigators initially believed that the 13-year-old was driving based on information available at the time. However, DNA testing has since shown that Siemens was driving. Testing also determined that the 38-year-old had methamphetamine in his system, according to the NTSB.

Robert Molloy, director of the NTSB’s Office of Highway Safety, declined Thursday to speak specifically about what made investigators believe that the 13-year-old was driving, however, he emphasized that the crash was “a very high-energy collision” that caused damage that he described as “catastrophic.”

“This made understanding some of the details of the crash very difficult,” he said. “This was a team decision that, at the time, they believed the 13-year-old was driving.”

Investigators have so far found no evidence that a tire failure caused the crash, as initially suspected, Molloy said. Authorities are looking into what role speed might have played, as the collision happened in an area with a speed limit of 75 mph, and working to determine whether the methamphetamine found in Siemens’ system contributed to the crash.

“We just received the toxicology report yesterday. We haven’t had the chance to go into a lot of detail about it,” Molloy said. “We know that it was found in his system. Certainly, we know that meth can affect driver performance … but at this point it’s too early to say if (that) ... contributed to this crash at all.”

The collision happened just before 8:20 p.m. local time on Farm-to-Market Road 1788. Both the truck and the van caught fire and were destroyed, officials said.

The van was carrying eight members of the golf team from the University of the Southwest in Hobbs, New Mexico, who had earlier participated in a tournament in Midland, Texas. The team coach, 26-year-old Tyler James, was driving.

James and six members of the golf team died in the crash. Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety identified those killed as 19-year-old Mauricio Sanchez, 19-year-old Travis Garcia, 22-year-old Jackson Zinn, 21-year-old Karissa Raines, 18-year-old Laci Stone and 18-year-old Tiago Sousa.

Two other student-athletes were seriously injured, officials said.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Accidents
State
New Mexico State
County
Andrews County, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tiago Sousa
Daily Mail

Grim footage shows inside of New Hampshire apartment after cops tore it apart to search for missing Harmony Montgomery, 8, who vanished in 2019: Detectives ripped out floors, closet and removed fridge

Disturbing new footage shows how a New Hampshire apartment was ripped apart by police searching for a missing eight-year-old girl last seen alive in 2019. The FBI and New Hampshire State Police descended on the small, one-bedroom home on Union Street in Manchester on June 14 where Harmony Montgomery lived until she vanished. Cops say the chances of finding the youngster alive are 'slim'.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Siemens#Office Of Highway Safety
The Independent

Georgia prisoner sentenced to die in guard killings

A Georgia prisoner convicted of killing two guards during an escape from a prison transport bus five years ago has been sentenced to die.A jury on Thursday agreed unanimously on a death sentence for Ricky Dubose in the June 2017 shooting deaths of Sgt. Christopher Monica and Sgt. Curtis Billue, news outlets reported. The jury on Monday had found him guilty of charges including murder.A second prisoner charged in the killings, Donnie Rowe, was convicted of murder in September. A judge sentenced him to serve life in prison without parole after jurors couldn't agree whether he should be sentenced...
PUTNAM COUNTY, GA
Fox News

Wisconsin parents charged after their child dies of fentanyl poisoning

The parents of a Green Bay toddler who died after ingesting fentanyl have been charged with child neglect resulting in death. According to a criminal complaint, the father of the 18-month-old child told police that he, the toddler's mother and the boy laid down for a nap on May 3 and when he woke up he found the child wasn't breathing.
GREEN BAY, WI
Law & Crime

Florida Man Allegedly Murdered Two Relatives, Admitted He ‘Killed Them,’ Then Told Police He ‘Did Not Recall’ What Happened

A 57-year-old Florida man is behind bars for allegedly brutally murdering two family members inside of his home, assaulting a third victim, then claiming to have no recollection of the events, authorities say. Guillermo Silva was taken into custody on Friday and charged with two counts of domestic violence second-degree murder and one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, court records reviewed by Law&Crime show.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
NTSB
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
The Independent

South Carolina man missing for two months was killed by falling into factory shredder, coroner says

A 20-year-old man who went missing two months ago likely died after falling into a recycling plant shredder at the factory he worked at in South Carolina. In early May, Duncan Alexander Burrell-Gordon was reported missing by his family with his last known location being at his job at the Industrial Recovery & Recycling facility in Greer, South Carolina, located about 17 miles west of Spartanburg.
GREER, SC
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
8K+
Followers
77K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy