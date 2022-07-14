ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Rural Illinois woman sentenced for domestic terrorism

By Kevin S. Held
FOX 2
FOX 2
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O6xJG_0gfkA4t500

URBANA, Ill. – A U.S. District Court judge sentenced a central Illinois woman to 14 years in federal prison for crimes committed as part of a domestic terror cell.

Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Western District of Missouri said Emily Claire Hari, formerly Michael B. Hari, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to interfere with commerce by threats and violence, attempted arson, unlawful possession of a machine gun, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

According to court documents, Hari and three others started a militia in the latter half of 2017, calling themselves Patriot Freedom Fighters (they later went by the nickname “White Rabbits”). The militia included convicted co-conspirators Michael McWhorter, Joe Morris, Ellis Mack, and Wesley Johnson.

Illinois nursing home closes its doors after 70 years

As part of their militia activities, the group acquired or assembled four shotguns and assault rifles, some of which were fully automatic. They stored those weapons, as well as thermite, in a locked safe in the organization’s office in Ford County, Illinois.

On Nov. 7, 2017, Hari, McWhorter, Morris, and Johnson traveled to Champaign to plant a homemade pipe bomb inside a women’s health clinic. The bomb did not ignite. A receptionist found the device and contacted local authorities.

On Dec. 16, 2017, with Hari’s approval, the group traveled to Ambia, Indiana, to rob a Hispanic individual whom they believed to be involved in drug trafficking. They wore their White Rabbit uniforms and pretended to be law enforcement. They forced their way into the residence, zip-tied and handcuffed the occupants, and tossed the home looking for cash and drugs.

A month later, the conspirators planted bomb-making materials, including a pipe bomb, on the property of a person in Ford County in order to get them in trouble with federal authorities. This person was slated to appear at a court hearing because Hari faced criminal charges for a June 2017 assault.

After planting the materials on Feb. 18, 2018, Hari then emailed the FBI to make an “anonymous tip” about the property. The FBI arrived at the person’s residence and found several explosive devices, including a pipe bomb attached to a small propane tank, inside a backyard shed.

Hari’s group became concerned the FBI might search the militia group’s office in Clarence, Illinois, and seize their weapons. Hari and McWhorter moved the guns and other weapons to another militia member’s home.

The FBI eventually raided that home and seized the guns and explosives. That same day, Hari, McWhorter, Mack, and Morris fled into the woods and abandoned barns in the area. While on the lam, they filmed a video wearing masks and asking for help from their fellow militia members.

All five conspirators were eventually arrested and charged; not only for those crimes but also the Aug. 5, 2017, firebombing of a mosque in Bloomington, Minnesota . Fortunately, no one was harmed in that attack. Hari was ultimately convicted in December 2020 for the mosque bombing and sentenced at the time to 53 years in prison. Hari had been in federal custody leading up to this most recent sentencing.

Meanwhile, McWhorter was sentenced to 15 years and 10 months in April for both Illinois and Minnesota crimes, Morris was sentenced to 14 years and 2 months, Johnson was sentenced to 66 months imprisonment, and Mack was sentenced to 42 months (time served) for their participation in the crimes .

“Although the militia group started by Hari called itself the ‘Patriot Freedom Fighters,’ the members of the group convicted of federal crimes were not patriots but violent criminals,” said United States Attorney Gregory K. Harris. “Attacking innocent citizens and lawful facilities using threats and violence are not the acts of ‘patriots,’ and this conduct will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. Once again, this case exemplifies the extraordinary investigative efforts of the FBI to bring individuals to justice who commit violent crimes.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 3

Related
wgnradio.com

How George Ryan stopped the death penalty in Illinois

Maury Possley joins Rick Kogan to talk about his life and book about Governor George Ryan, “Until I Could Be Sure: How I Stopped the Death Penalty in Illinois.” He also elaborates on the ever-growing issue of wrongly convicted inmates locked up in prison for extensive periods of time.
ILLINOIS STATE
Effingham Radio

Scammers Sending Fake Rebate Links To Illinois Residents

Illinois residents are being warned of a new text message scam making the rounds. According to Secretary of State Jesse White, the bogus texts are claiming to be from his office and from the “Illinois DMV.”. The texts are claiming the state is sending rebate payments of 15-hundred dollars...
ILLINOIS STATE
WTHI

Illinois Attorney General's office warns residents about new scams

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTHI) - Here is an important reminder from the Illinois Attorney General's office about watching out for potential scams related to victims of gun violence. Illinois Attorney General, Kwame Raoul, says residents need to be alert for scams in relation to the Fourth of July mass shooting in Highland Park.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Minnesota State
City
Champaign, IL
State
Indiana State
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
State
Missouri State
FOX 2

As Covid threat rises, Illinois data gets murky

Most of the Chicago region is now back in the “high” threat level for Covid-19 transmission; but it comes as some of the metrics that used to drive decision making about the virus may be as murky as it was during the early days of the pandemic. With the widespread availability of at-home test kits, […]
ILLINOIS STATE
97ZOK

Illinois State Police Warn of Increasing Road Rage Reports

Illinois tops the list for the state with the biggest distracted driving accidents, but now there is a new warning out for Illinois drivers. The Illinois State Police put out a warning on their Facebook page about increasing reports of road rage that they are seeing on Illinois expressways. The number of road rage reports resulting in expressway shootings is increasing, according to the Facebook post.
ILLINOIS STATE
FOX2Now

Lawmaker asks for clarity on Missouri contraception laws

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri House Minority Leader Crystal Quade asked Attorney General Eric Schmitt to clarify whether Missouri’s abortion ban allows women to be prosecuted for using contraception, but he has not yet responded to Quade’s inquiry. Quade said she asked for an official opinion from...
MISSOURI STATE
FOX2Now

Missouri is in top 10 worst states to live in study says

ST. LOUIS – Missouri is one of the top ten worst states to live in, according to CNBC’s 2022 America’s Top States for Business study. Missouri came in at 5. One of the main reasons for this is voting rights. Following the August primaries, many mail-in voting options will be outlawed, and voter ID requirements will change. A photo ID will be required, rather than just an ID. That means voter registration cards, college IDs, and utility bills will no longer be accepted at the polls. The bill also bans the future use of mail-in ballots that voters saw used during the pandemic and bans ballot drop boxes in Missouri, but it does allow people to vote at their election authority office in the two weeks before an election without needing to give a reason why.
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wesley Johnson
nbc15.com

Siblings sentenced to federal prison for trafficking meth from Arizona to Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two siblings were sentenced this week to federal prison after conspiring to possess and intention to distribute methamphetamine from Arizona to Wisconsin. These siblings were charged in January 2021 for multiple counts of conspiring with each other and two others to possess and intend to distribute...
WBBM News Radio

Illinois Secretary of State’s Office warns scammers pretend to offer gas money, then steal personal information

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) — The Illinois Secretary of State’s Office issued a warning about new tactics scammers are using to try and get personal information. Officials said scammers are sending out fake emails and texts that appear to be from the Secretary of State's Office, including some offering $1,500 payments to help residents deal with high fuel prices.
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Domestic Terrorism#Fbi#Central Illinois#Violent Crime#District Court#Hispanic
wlsam.com

Illinois teachers are leaving in droves

55% of Illinois teachers are considering leaving their profession. University of Illinois Dean of College Education Dr. Nancy Latham talks with the Steve Cochran Show about how COVID-19 and the lack of trust and funds have played a part in the teacher shortage.
ILLINOIS STATE
FOX2Now

Illinois man sentenced, fined for COVID-19 loan fraud

SPRINGFIELD, IL –A Springfield, IL man was sentenced Tuesday to six months of home confinement, to be followed by three years of supervised release, and ordered to pay $50,000 restitution for wire fraud and theft of government property. Thalamus Alexander, Jr., 27, fraudulently obtained an Economic Injury Disaster Loan...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Urbana woman to serve six months in prison

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — An Urbana woman was sentenced to six months in prison for purchasing guns and giving them to felons. During the sentencing hearing, the government showed how Lawanda Rodgers (formerly Moore) purchased four guns lawfully and then proceeded to give one to her husband, a convicted felon. The other guns were seized by the government during two subsequent investigations.
URBANA, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Terrorism
ktvo.com

Man sought in shooting of Chicago officer arrested in southeast Iowa

BURLINGTON, Iowa (AP) -- Police say a 28-year-old suspect in the shooting of a Chicago police officer is in custody in Iowa. Burlington police say Jabari Edwards, of Chicago, was arrested Wednesday in Burlington. He was wanted in Cook County, Illinois, on warrants charging two counts of attempted first-degree murder...
BURLINGTON, IA
FOX 2

States sending the most people to Illinois

The U.S. population between 2019 and 2020 grew at the lowest rate in 120 years—just .35%, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. But low population growth didn’t stop many people from moving, as western and southern states saw influxes in population while California and New York saw the biggest drops.
suntimesnews.com

CDC reports 94 Illinois counties at high or medium community level

CHICAGO – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) Friday reported 33,066 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois That’s up 5,523 or 20 percent above the previous week’s total. Green means low community level, yellow is medium community level and red is...
ILLINOIS STATE
FOX 2

Greitens to testify under oath next week in custody case

COLUMBIA, Mo. – A court hearing in the Greitens custody case took place Friday in Columbia, Missouri. Sheena Greitens wants custody of the children from former Missouri Governor Eric Greitens. He is running for a GOP Senate seat. Sheena was in court and Eric tuned in via Webex. The pair agreed to have a deposition that will take place behind closed […]
COLUMBIA, MO
FOX 2

FOX 2

35K+
Followers
9K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy