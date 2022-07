After being promoted from Triple-A Iowa on Saturday, Steven Brault was asked how his familiarity with the NL Central could help him as he begins his Cubs tenure. “One of the things, probably don't give up five home runs in 2 2/3 innings at Wrigley Field. That's probably a good one,” Brault joked of his Sept. 13, 2019, start while he was a member of the Pirates.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO