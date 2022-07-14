ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Imperial County, CA

COVID Cases Continue to Surge

By George Gale
 4 days ago

(Update COVID numbers).....They were released Thursday morning. COVID information is released by the County Public Health Department. According to...

Imperial County Schedules Water Summit

(2022 Colorado River Summit)....It will be held July 28th. The County is hosting the Summit at the Imperial County Office of Education, 4202 Sperber Road, in Building E The Summit will be held for 7:00 am until 12:30 pm. Topics of discussion include; Economy and Labor, Public Health and Environment, Water Users, and Government. To register to attend go to riversummit.eventbrite.com, or go to the County website.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
Go Human Mini-Grants

(SCAG Awards mini-grants)...The Southern California Association of Governments announced the awards. More than $350,000 has been awarded to community and non-profit organizations to improve pedestrian and bicycle safety across the six-county SCAG region. The 26 awarded projects will recieve funding through the Mini Grants Program, which is part oif Go Human, Scag's regional active transportation safety and encouragement campaign. Projects are awarded up to $15,000 to implement safety and engagement strategies Between June and August 2022. Awardees include Comite Civico del Valle for their Active Community Education Program.
POLITICS
County Supervisors Off Site Meeting

(County Board to hold their second off-site meeting of the year)....It will be held Tuesday evening at 6:00 pm. The meeting will be in the City of Imperial, in the Imperial City Council Chambers, 220, West 9th Street in Imperial. The Board of Supervisors are hosting a series of off-site meetings in each supervisorial district throughout the year. The purpose is to offer Imperial County residents an opportunity to provide feedback to the Board and learn about services available to them.
IMPERIAL, CA
IID Board Of Directors

(IID Board Meeting)....It will be held Tuesday. The Directors will go into closed session at 10 am. Among the closed session items is the possible appointment of an Interim General Counsel. If any action it will be announced when the Board goes into Public Session at 1:00 pm. Public session begins with a presentation on the Imperial Valley 9-11 Stair Climb event. It will be presented by Sgt. Edgar Quinones and Tiffanie Macias. Service awards will be presented to 11 IID employees, and the Team of the Month for the month of July will be announced. On the action agenda, the Directors will discuss sending two letters. One to the California Department of Tax and Fee Aministration rergarding a report or study on the lithium tax. The second letter would go to the County Board of Supervisors regarding the distribution of the lithium tax. The Board will be asked to approve the energy cost adjustment billing factors for August, and they will be asked to approve potential representation on the Imperial Valley Continuum of Care Council Executive Board. The meeting will be held in Condit Auditorium on Broadway in El Centro.
EL CENTRO, CA
County Board Of Supervisors

(County Supervisors meet Tuesday)....It is the regular weekly Board meeting. It will be a little bit different, however. The regular meeting will mostly be in closed session. During open session, the Supersiors will take roll, and the consider any Urgency items to be added to the closed session agenda. They will then go directly into closed session. On the closed session agenda, the Board will discuss appointing a new County Director of Social Services. They will discuss anticipated litigation. They will conference with the Real Property Negotiator, and then they will hold labor negotiations with several bargaining units. If the board takes any action, it will be announced at the end of the closed session.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
Swarm Of Small Quakes

(Several Small earthquakes in the North County).....A swarm of small earthquakes have been rumbling in and around the Salton City area. They have continued through the last few days. Many of the quakes have not been felt by many residents. Most are micro-quakes, below a magnitude 2.9. On Saturday, there was a magnitude 3.0 at just before 1:00 pm. The US Geological Survey say a magnitude 3.5 was recorded at 11:18 Sunday morning. They have been recorded south/west of Salton City, in the open desert. No damage or injury have been reported. The USGS says swarms are not uncommon in the Imperial County.
SALTON CITY, CA
Pool Closed In Imperial

((Officials announce pool closure)....City of Imperial officials apologize for the closure. They announced Thursday the pool would be closed for unscheduled maintenance. They did not offer any details, saying the pool would be closed until further notice. They apologized for any inconvenience and said residents could get more information by calling 760 355 3316.
IMPERIAL, CA
Holtville Girl Vies for National American Miss

HOLTVILLE — Holtville High school junior Samantha Castaneda has been accepted as one of 26 girls from California to compete in the National American Miss Pageant and is looking for help to defray the costs of attending the pageant. Sixteen-year-old Samantha will be participating in the Junior Teen Division...
HOLTVILLE, CA
Suspect found in murder of Brawley man

IMPERIAL COUNTY (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial County Sheriff's Office says a suspect was booked in the murder of Jordan Schmidt. Schmidt was found on December 15, 2021 outside of Brawley, California and the suspect was booked on July 14, 2022. The 34-year-old suspected man currently has a $1 million...
BRAWLEY, CA
Pick up Strikes Pedestrian

An early morning accident in Yuma resulted in critical injuries to a pedestrian. According to the Yuma County Sheriff's Office, the accident occurred shortly before 3:00 a.m. Saturday in the 12-100 block of South Avenue 5 E. A car was parked off the west shoulder of of the roadway. A pick up truck was southbound on the county road when the pick up veered off the road and hit the car and the driver who was out of the car at the time of the collision. The pedestrian was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center and then transferred to a Phoenix area hospital. The driver of the truck was not injured. YCSO says that alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the accident.
YUMA, AZ
Murder Suspect in Custody

The Imperial County Sheriff's Office has announced the arrest of a suspect wanted for a murder committed last December. Thirty-four-year-old Steven Ambriz of Brawley was arrested Thursday, July 14, 2022. Ambriz was booked into Imperial County Jail and charged with the murder of Jordan Schmidt. Schmidt, 32, of Brawley, was found near the intersection of Highway 78 and Lovely Road near Brawley in the early morning hours of December 15, 2021. Schmidt had been shot multiple times. Ambriz is being held on a million dollar bail. ICSO Investigations Division is asking that anyone who might have any information on the case contact them.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
Fire breaks out near Factor Ave, 21st Street

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Fire Department says there is a structure fire in the area of Factor Avenue and 21st Street. Crews advise to stay clear of the area and Rural Metro has been called for assistance. This is an ongoing story and will be updated as we...
Four Vehicle Accident

A semi-tractor trailer and three other vehicles were involved in a Friday night accident. The California Highway Patrol says that the accident occurred at 8:43 p.m. on southbound Highway 111 at Evan Hewes Highway. One person was trapped in a car and had to be extricated by the Imperial County Fire Department. The victim was than transported to a hospital by helicopter. Southbound lanes on Highway 111 were closed for a time as emergency crews worked at the scene and then for Caltrans to clean up debris and fluids that covered the roadway. The accident remains under investigation.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
Former Fiesta restaurant destroyed in suspicious fire

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Fiesta, now a vacant building and what seems to be a popular hangout for the homeless according to the Calexico Fire Department, burst into flames and was completely destroyed Thursday morning. Calexico firefighter and EMT Edgar Morales who was driving into his shift Thursday morning...
CALEXICO, CA
Excessive heat this weekend with rain chances

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - It's heating up as we will experience hot conditions this afternoon with highs rising back into the one-teens in some areas. Winds will stay light with much clearer and plenty of sunshine to wrap up our work week. Extreme heat will occur in Imperial County...
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
Yuma officer dragged by car during traffic stop

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department says an officer was dragged by a vehicle during a traffic stop on 4th Avenue. At about 3:35 p.m. on July 13, an officer leaned into the vehicle to stop the driver from swallowing an unknown substance but the vehicle drove off with the officer still halfway inside.
YUMA, AZ

