COVID Cases Continue to Surge

(County Supervisors meet Tuesday)....It is the regular weekly Board meeting. It will be a little bit different, however. The regular meeting will mostly be in closed session. During open session, the Supersiors will take roll, and the consider any Urgency items to be added to the closed session agenda. They will then go directly into closed session. On the closed session agenda, the Board will discuss appointing a new County Director of Social Services. They will discuss anticipated litigation. They will conference with the Real Property Negotiator, and then they will hold labor negotiations with several bargaining units. If the board takes any action, it will be announced at the end of the closed session.
