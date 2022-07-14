COVID Cases Continue to Surge

(IID Board Meeting)....It will be held Tuesday. The Directors will go into closed session at 10 am. Among the closed session items is the possible appointment of an Interim General Counsel. If any action it will be announced when the Board goes into Public Session at 1:00 pm. Public session begins with a presentation on the Imperial Valley 9-11 Stair Climb event. It will be presented by Sgt. Edgar Quinones and Tiffanie Macias. Service awards will be presented to 11 IID employees, and the Team of the Month for the month of July will be announced. On the action agenda, the Directors will discuss sending two letters. One to the California Department of Tax and Fee Aministration rergarding a report or study on the lithium tax. The second letter would go to the County Board of Supervisors regarding the distribution of the lithium tax. The Board will be asked to approve the energy cost adjustment billing factors for August, and they will be asked to approve potential representation on the Imperial Valley Continuum of Care Council Executive Board. The meeting will be held in Condit Auditorium on Broadway in El Centro.

