Talking Heads’ Jerry Harrison & Adrian Belew Detail ‘Remain In Light’ Celebration
JamBase
4 days ago
Talking Heads co-founder Jerry Harrison and touring member Adrian Belew detailed their upcoming celebration of the band’s landmark 1980 album, Remain In Light. The concert is set for September 29 at The Wiltern in Los Angeles and will feature former members of Turkuaz, Julie Slick on bass and Yahuba Garcia-Torres on...
George Jones, Merle Haggard, Trace Adkins and Lorrie Morgan all in one room together sounds pretty damn incredible. And it actually happened back in the late ’90s, when George had his own TV series, The George Jones Show. He’d often invite on other artists to perform and talk, from up-and-comers to fellow legends, and while the music was great, the conversations they had in between were absolutely incredible. On episode seven of the show, the four of them got into a […]
The post Merle Haggard, George Jones, and Lorrie Morgan Discuss Country Music In The ’90s: “You Can’t Record Songs From The Heart Anymore” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Entertainment film Dune: Part Two has begun production, reports Business Wire. Directed by Denis Villeneuve (Dune: Part One, Arrival, Blade Runner 2049), the story of Dune was split into two movies. Throughout 2022 so far, the cast for Dune: Part Two has grown with Florence Pugh, Lea Seydoux, Christopher Walken, Austin Butler, and Souheila Yacoub being added to the film. The returning cast members include Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Dave Bautista, Charlotte Rampling, Stellan Skarsgård, Javier Bardem, and Stephen McKinley Henderson.
We know Georgia O'Keeffe as a painter. "O'Keeffe is one of the best known and I might say iconic artists of the American southwest," says Eric Paddock, Curator of Photography at the Denver Art Museum. Now, the Denver Art Museum wants to introduce you to Georgia O'Keeffe, the photographer. Through November, the museum is displaying newly identified photographs by O'Keeffe. The photographs were discovered after her death. The first section of the gallery, called "A Life in Photography," shows off photos and labels that address the idea that O'Keeffe was no stranger to photography. "This is kind of fun, these are handwritten notes or cheat sheets that O'Keeffe made. The first one, that little square one, explains how to load and unload the camera," Paddock explained as he points out another section of the exhibit. The exhibition was organized by the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston with the collaboration of the Georgia O'Keeffe Museum, Santa Fe. The exhibition is included in general admission at the Denver Art Museum.
Comments / 1