‘Your Honor’: Rosie Perez To Star In Season 2 Of Showtime Series, Andrene Ward-Hammond Upped To Series Regular

EXCLUSIVE: Rosie Perez is joining Bryan Cranston in the upcoming second and final season of Showtime ’s Your Honor , in a major recurring role.

Perez will play Olivia Delmont, a charismatic assistant U.S Attorney who must manipulate and motivate an unwilling asset in order to bring down a crime organization in New Orleans.

In the series, Cranston stars as Michael Desiato, a respected New Orleans judge whose teenage son is involved in a hit-and-run that leads to a high-stakes game of lies, deceit and impossible choices.

Cast also includes Michael Stuhlbarg, Hope Davis, Hunter Doohan, Carmen Ejogo, Isiah Whitlock Jr,, Sofia Black-D’Elia and Keith Machekanyanga.

We’ll also be seeing more of Big Mo in Season 2. Andrene Ward-Hammond , who recurred as the character in the first season, has been promoted to series regular for the upcoming season. Big Mo is the formidable leader of the Desire Gang, who demands fierce loyalty as she pushes to expand her empire throughout New Orleans. Ward-Hammond appeared in five episodes in the first season.

Season 1 of Your Honor , which was based on the Israeli series Kvodo created by Ron Ninio and Shlomo Mashiach, became the most-watched debut season on Showtime ever with 6.6 million weekly viewers.

Your Honor is produced by CBS Studios in association with KingSize Productions. As we previously reported, Joey Hartstone serves as showrunner for Season 2 and executive produces with Robert and Michelle King and Liz Glotzer. Cranston and James Degus executive produce for Moonshot Entertainment. Rob Golenberg, Alon Aranya, Ninio, Mashiach, Ram Landes, Ron Eilon and Danna Stern also serve as executive producers.

Perez can currently be seen starring in The Flight Attendant as Megan Briscoe, a role which earned her an Emmy nomination for Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series. She also can be seen starring in Apple TV+’s bilingual thriller series Now and Then and voices Petra in animated series Human Resources. Oscar-nominated for her role in Fearless , Perez’s additional film credits include Do the Right Thing and White Men Can’t Jump. She’s repped by Innovative Artists, Silver Lining Entertainment and Meyer & Downs.

Ward-Hammond’s screen credits include 61st Street, Manifest, The Righteous Gemstones, Claws, Star and the films Just Mercy, Instant Family, The Hate U Give and Loving. She is repped by Grandview, Alexander White Agency and Myman Greenspan.