EMBED <> More Videos Durham Rescue Mission helps families prepare for school year

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Hundreds of families got a little extra help with their back to school shopping thanks to the Durham Rescue Mission.

This year their annual back to school event was held a few weeks early on Thursday.

Leaders say this is so year round and traditional students can get supplies.

Many families say this is a relief every year, but especially this year because inflation has made it harder on families to prepare for school.

"We come every year and we're real grateful and thankful and it's beautiful every year," Shaketa Kearney, who lives in Durham, said.

They also gave away free groceries and clothes.