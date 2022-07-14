ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Channing Tatum Joins Apple’s ‘Project Artemis’ Stepping In For Chris Evans As Greg Berlanti Comes On As Director

Greg Berlanti, left, and Channing Tatum

Apple’s high-profile space pic Project Artemis looks to be gearing up and also seeing two major changes as Deadline is hearing that Channing Tatum is in talks to co-star opposite Scarlett Johansson while Greg Berlanti will now direct the pic. Tatum replaces Chris Evans, who had to part ways with project due to scheduling conflicts with his upcoming pics Pain Hustlers and Big Red One. That said, Apple and Evans just wrapped production on the upcoming action adventure romcom Ghosted that all parties are excited about. Berlanti steps in for Jason Bateman, who as Deadline first reported last month, amicably parted ways with the film due to creative differences. Berlanti is particular about what he commits to as a director and insiders say not only was he super excited about the opportunity but his take on the script excited both Apple execs and producers about what he wants to do for the film.

“We are thrilled to welcome Greg Berlanti and Channing Tatum to Project Artemis. Greg’s passion for character and storytelling has driven his decades long career in film & TV. We couldn’t be more excited for him to lead our team on this journey. We have been huge fans of Channing’s for a long time and are so honored to finally have the opportunity to work with him,” said Jonathan Lia, These Pictures Co-Founder

The film is a high priority for Apple, who swooped in to drop $100 million+ to acquire the hot package when it hit the market this past spring. Rose Gilroy penned the script with Johansson will produce with Jonathan Lia and Keenan Flynn through their These Pictures production company, which commissioned and developed the script. Once Tatum’s deal closes, the film will likely get fast-tracked into production.

Plot details are being kept under wraps other then it being set against the space race in the 60s.

Tatum is having himself quite a big year starting with his MGM pic Dog, which became one of the first break through box-office hits making $84 million globally on a $15 million budget. He followed that up with Paramount adventure romcom The Lost City, which also starred Sandra Bullock. The film crossed the $100 million at the domestic box-office, becoming one of the more popular romcoms in recent years. He is in production on Zoe Kravitz’s directorial debut P Island. He recently wrapped production on Magic Mike’s Last Dance and is also developing an adaptation of his children’s book Sparkella with MGM.

Berlanti continues to be one of the more success producers on TV with his credits including Riverdale, The Flash and The Flight Attendant. On the film side, he is producing the upcoming Amazon pic My Policeman starring Harry Styles and Emma Corwin.

This will mark his first directing job since 2018’s Love, Simon for 20th Century. The film gained a strong following leading to a spin-off Hulu TV show Love, Victor.

Tatum is repped by CAA and Jacobson, Teller and Berlanti is repped by WME and Felker Toczek Suddleson.

