ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Overnight closure set for northbound lanes of Allen Road Bridge

By Jason Kotowski
KGET
KGET
 4 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The northbound lanes of Allen Road Bridge are scheduled to close at 9 p.m. Thursday until 5 a.m. Friday to complete a joint sealing project, city officials say.

The closure will be in effect from Ming Avenue to Stockdale Highway. Northbound traffic will be detoured from Allen Road to eastbound Ming Avenue then to Buena Vista Road and onto westbound Stockdale Highway.

Expect traffic delays and drive safely when traveling through the work zone. Officials recommend allowing additional travel time or using another route.

Traffic has been reduced to one lane in each direction from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. since July 10; work is expected to be complete by July 22.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bakersfield Californian

Bakersfield ranked seventh most dangerous metropolitan area nationwide for pedestrians

Bakersfield did it again. Nonprofit Smart Growth America, which released a report analyzing pedestrian fatalities nationwide, ranked the city within the top-10 most dangerous cities for pedestrians for the second year in a row. Bakersfield came in as the seventh most dangerous metropolitan area, with 152 pedestrian deaths from 2016 to 2020, in a report titled “Dangerous by Design.”
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Fire destroys East Bakersfield apartment building

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Firefighters gained control of a large fire to an apartment building Saturday evening in East Bakersfield. Emergency crews were called to the corner of Pacific Street and West Drive at around 6:45 p.m. for a report of a fire to a building. Thick black smoke could be seen for miles coming […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Fire damages Clover Mountain Street home

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Firefighters were able to put out a fire at a home in southwest Bakersfield, and investigators are looking into what may have caused it. Firefighters were called to the home on Clover Mountain Street near Shadow Stone Street at around 7:45 p.m. for a fire to a home. The fire appeared […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bakersfield, CA
Traffic
Bakersfield, CA
Government
City
Bakersfield, CA
Local
California Government
Local
California Traffic
KGET

Brush fire burning north of bluffs in NE Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Firefighters are working to contain a brush fire burning near a riverbed in an area north of Panorama Park. Firefighters were called to an area south of China Grade Loop and east of Junction Road just after 3 p.m. The cause of the fire was...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Early morning garage fire in East Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A detached garage caught fire in East Bakersfield Friday morning. Just before 3 a.m. the Bakersfield Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Flower Street just west of Tulare Street on Friday, according to BFD. Officials said, there were no injuries and no one...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buena Vista Road
KGET

Dangerous heat throughout the valley with a chance of rain and thunderstorms

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — There is a chance of rain and thunderstorms throughout the valley today, along with triple-digit heat. Dangerous heat is expected in the lower elevations of Central California today. Widespread triple-digit heat is anticipated in the San Joaquin Valley Tuesday through Thursday, while temperatures in the low 100s will be likely throughout […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

CHP: Eastbound Hwy 58 reopens after car-to-car shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE (10:25 p.m.) Eastbound Highway 58 is now open just east of northbound Highway 99, according to CHP. --- California Highway Patrol has closed down eastbound Highway 58 just east of northbound Highway 99's connector Thursday evening. A Kern County Sheriff's Office official said just...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Excessive heat warning in effect throughout Kern County

Kern County’s heat wave continues, as many areas in the region leap well over triple digits. Bakersfield could reach as high as 108 degrees Sunday, and stay in triple digits until Thursday. Double digit temperatures are expected to arrive by next weekend. Heat advisories are in place around the county until Monday.
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Expect triple-digit temps in Kern through the week

Kern County’s heat wave continues, as Bakersfield residents can expect triple-digit heat until next weekend. Temperatures around the county will drop slightly over the next several days. Meantime the mountains and Kern River Valley will see cloudy conditions Monday with a 20% chance of afternoon showers. No other precipitation is expected next week. Heat advisories […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
KGET

Man suspected of $100K in Valley Plaza mall thefts

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police have arrested a man suspected of multiple thefts totaling $100,000 from the Apple Store at Valley Plaza mall. Javon Dabbs, 19, was arrested on suspicion of eight counts of grand theft, organized retail theft and conspiracy, according to a Bakersfield Police Department release. Anyone...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Bakersfield Cracker Barrel now hiring, opening mid-August

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Cracker Barrel announced Monday it is hiring more than 200 employees for its Bakersfield location and expects to open mid-August. The Southern-themed chain is hiring for all positions on the restaurant and retail side at the California Avenue location and candidates are encouraged to apply here.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Bakersfield making plans for next quarter-century

Residents who are planning to stick around for a while might want to pay attention to a plan the city of Bakersfield is trying to put together. There’s a fundamental question the city is looking to answer with Bakersfield 2045 RISE, the name given to the process behind its general plan: What is the city’s vision for the next 25 or so years?
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

PG&E outage affecting nearly 1,800 customers

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A power outage in central Bakersfield is currently affecting 1,728 customers, according to the PG&E outage website. The outage is mostly affecting the Oleander/Sunset Neighborhood and started around 6:49 a.m. Monday, according to PG&E. The cause of the outage has not been determined at the time of publication.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

CHP holding DUI checkpoint starting Saturday night

The California Highway Patrol is holding a DUI and driver's license checkpoint starting at 7 p.m. Saturday in an unincorporated part of Kern County. The checkpoint is expected to last until 2 a.m. Sunday. Research shows that crashes involving an impaired driver can be reduced by up to 20 percent...
KERN COUNTY, CA
KERO 23 ABC News

Gas theft becoming an issue for farmers in Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Following the increase in gas prices the crime of gas siphoning has become a growing concern in Kern County. Gas theft can occur anywhere whether it be on your driveway at home, or any other place you park your vehicle. That is why the Kern County Sheriff's Office wants to remind everyone ways to protect their property.
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

KCSO investigating car-to-car shooting in central Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — All lanes of eastbound Highway 58 are reopen following a car-to-car shooting Thursday night in central Bakersfield. The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating a shooting that happened on the highway between Chester and Union avenues at around 7 p.m. A spokesperson said someone fired at least one gunshot […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KGET

21K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy