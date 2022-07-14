Overnight closure set for northbound lanes of Allen Road Bridge

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The northbound lanes of Allen Road Bridge are scheduled to close at 9 p.m. Thursday until 5 a.m. Friday to complete a joint sealing project, city officials say.

The closure will be in effect from Ming Avenue to Stockdale Highway. Northbound traffic will be detoured from Allen Road to eastbound Ming Avenue then to Buena Vista Road and onto westbound Stockdale Highway.

Expect traffic delays and drive safely when traveling through the work zone. Officials recommend allowing additional travel time or using another route.

Traffic has been reduced to one lane in each direction from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. since July 10; work is expected to be complete by July 22.