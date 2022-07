WAUSEON, OHIO – After many attempts and starts in his veteran career, Chad Bauer is now a DIRTcar Summit Racing Equipment Modified Nationals Feature winner. The Farwell, MI-native scored his first victory with the tour Saturday night at Oakshade Raceway, taking the lead from polesitter Dylan Woodling on Lap 2 and holding off the field the rest of the way to etch his name into the Summit Modified history books.

