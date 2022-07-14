ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local bluegrass band you can catch at the State Fair!

By Abby Peavey
 4 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS — Jayme Hood and John Bowyer of The Hammer and The Hatchet stopped by to us a preview of what you can expect when they perform at the State Fair this summer.

Mention Indy Now on their website when checking out to receive a free sticker!

To learn more visit TheHammerAndTheHatchet.com

