Duo Charged After Loaded Handgun, Fraudulent IDs Found During Probation Check In Elmont

Two men are facing firearms charges after police said they found a loaded handgun and fraudulent IDs during a probation check at a Long Island home.

The incident happened in Elmont at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 13, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

Police said officers helped members of the Nassau County Probation Department conduct a probation check at a home on Meacham Avenue, and recovered the following:

A loaded Glock 43X handgun

A fraudulent Texas driver’s license

A fraudulent United States of America passport

A fraudulent HSBC credit card

Marvens Chery, age 23, of Elmont, and Daniel Depeine, age 24, of Florida, were arrested, police said.

NCPD said Chery was charged with:

Criminal possession of a firearm

Second-, third-, and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Second- and third-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument

Third-degree unlawful possession of personal ID

Authorities said Depeine was charged with criminal possession of a firearm and second-, third-, and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Chery and Depeine were scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday, July 14, NCPD said.