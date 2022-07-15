Duo Charged After Loaded Handgun, Fraudulent IDs Found During Probation Check In Elmont
Two men are facing firearms charges after police said they found a loaded handgun and fraudulent IDs during a probation check at a Long Island home.
The incident happened in Elmont at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 13, according to the Nassau County Police Department.
Police said officers helped members of the Nassau County Probation Department conduct a probation check at a home on Meacham Avenue, and recovered the following:
- A loaded Glock 43X handgun
- A fraudulent Texas driver’s license
- A fraudulent United States of America passport
- A fraudulent HSBC credit card
Marvens Chery, age 23, of Elmont, and Daniel Depeine, age 24, of Florida, were arrested, police said.
NCPD said Chery was charged with:
- Criminal possession of a firearm
- Second-, third-, and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon
- Second- and third-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument
- Third-degree unlawful possession of personal ID
Authorities said Depeine was charged with criminal possession of a firearm and second-, third-, and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
Chery and Depeine were scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday, July 14, NCPD said.
