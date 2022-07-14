Report: Louisville '23 Commit Rueben Owens II to Enroll Early

The running back from the Lone Star State is one of the top prospects in the Class of 2023.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - When El Campo (Tex.) HS running back Rueben Owens II committed to Louisville last month, many in the recruiting industry were skeptical that the commitment would hold, and that he might flip by the time that December's national signing day arrived.

Since then, Owens has done a lot to dispel this chatter, including declaring he won't visit any other schools and going so far as to get a "502" tattoo . On Thursday, he added to the notion that he is rock solid is his commitment to the Cardinals.

According to a report from Vype , a recruiting magazine based out of Houston who recently hosted Owens for a photoshoot, Owens says he plans to graduate from El Campo early and be on campus at Louisville in January of next year as an early enrollee.

Owens won't be coming alone as an early enrollee. He is now the third Louisville commit in the Class of 2023 who has publicly stated they will be getting to campus early, joining Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco quarterback Pierce Clarkson and Douglasville (Ga.) South Paulding offensive guard Madden Sanker.

The 5-foot-11, 190-pound all-purpose back is Louisville's top commit in the cycle, ranking as the No. 1 running back in the nation and No. 16 prospect in the class according to the 247Sports Composite. With a Composite rating of 0.9902, he is Louisville's second-highest ranked recruit in the modern recruiting era, trailing only Michael Bush’s 0.9942 rating in the Class of 2003.

Owens was a force to be reckoned with as a junior for El Campo, putting up absurd numbers on a weekly basis. In 13 games, he rushed for 2,989 yards and 46 touchdowns on 248 carries, averaging 12.1 yards per carry and 229.9 yards per game. He also had 15 receptions for 252 yards and two scores.

Louisville currently sports a 12-man recruiting class in the 2023 cycle, with it ranking as high as No. 14 in the nation according to 247Sports .

(Photo of Rueben Owens II: Ernesto Pacheco - Victoria Advocate)

