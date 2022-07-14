ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Report: Louisville '23 Commit Rueben Owens II to Enroll Early

By Matthew McGavic
LouisvilleReport
LouisvilleReport
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IPIaH_0gfk7ohw00

The running back from the Lone Star State is one of the top prospects in the Class of 2023.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - When El Campo (Tex.) HS running back Rueben Owens II committed to Louisville last month, many in the recruiting industry were skeptical that the commitment would hold, and that he might flip by the time that December's national signing day arrived.

Since then, Owens has done a lot to dispel this chatter, including declaring he won't visit any other schools and going so far as to get a "502" tattoo . On Thursday, he added to the notion that he is rock solid is his commitment to the Cardinals.

According to a report from Vype , a recruiting magazine based out of Houston who recently hosted Owens for a photoshoot, Owens says he plans to graduate from El Campo early and be on campus at Louisville in January of next year as an early enrollee.

Owens won't be coming alone as an early enrollee. He is now the third Louisville commit in the Class of 2023 who has publicly stated they will be getting to campus early, joining Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco quarterback Pierce Clarkson and Douglasville (Ga.) South Paulding offensive guard Madden Sanker.

The 5-foot-11, 190-pound all-purpose back is Louisville's top commit in the cycle, ranking as the No. 1 running back in the nation and No. 16 prospect in the class according to the 247Sports Composite. With a Composite rating of 0.9902, he is Louisville's second-highest ranked recruit in the modern recruiting era, trailing only Michael Bush’s 0.9942 rating in the Class of 2003.

Owens was a force to be reckoned with as a junior for El Campo, putting up absurd numbers on a weekly basis. In 13 games, he rushed for 2,989 yards and 46 touchdowns on 248 carries, averaging 12.1 yards per carry and 229.9 yards per game. He also had 15 receptions for 252 yards and two scores.

Louisville currently sports a 12-man recruiting class in the 2023 cycle, with it ranking as high as No. 14 in the nation according to 247Sports .

(Photo of Rueben Owens II: Ernesto Pacheco - Victoria Advocate)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleReport
Twitter - @UofLReport
Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Football
Louisville, KY
Sports
Louisville, KY
College Sports
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
Local
Kentucky Football
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Bosco
Person
Michael Bush
WLKY.com

Former Male standout Nate Hobbs holds youth football showcase

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Former Male Bulldog Nate Hobbs was back in town this weekend to team up with the Bam Fam Foundation for his annual free camp showcase for youth. Hobbs welcomed the campers at Lynn Family Sports Vision and Training Center. The former Illinois cornerback is preparing for...
LOUISVILLE, KY
LouisvilleReport

2022 MLB Draft | Louisville Preview

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - At long last, the 2022 MLB Draft is finally here. Mock draft and big board season is now behind us, and soon we will find out where the top talents in college and high school baseball will have the opportunity to start their professional careers. Once again,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
LouisvilleReport

Cards in the Majors: 2022 All-Star Break Update

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The All-Star Break for the 2022 Major League Baseball season is finally here, and several former Louisville baseball players continue to make an impact across the majors. As of Jul. 18, there have been eight former Cardinals play in an MLB regular season game this season: catcher...
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#Cardinals#American Football#College Football#Vype
dukebasketballreport.com

Amile Jefferson Is Ready

While we were sad to see Nolan Smith leave Duke for Louisville, we understood. It’s always been a part of his life, it ties him to his late father, and the draw is totally understandable. But we were also really happy to see Amile Jefferson promoted. He’s now an...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Dirt Bowl suspended for a week after shooting at Shawnee Park

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE Country. Are things getting worse for pedestrians on bicyclists on Louisville streets?. Updated: 5 hours ago. Are things getting worse for pedestrians on bicyclists on Louisville streets?. Louisville Father returns from overseas to watch...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

A third Jaggers restaurant is coming to Louisville — here's where

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Michael L. Jones) — A popular fast-casual chicken and burger chain is planning to open a third Louisville location in Middletown later this year. Jaggers is the latest concept to come from Texas Roadhouse Inc. that was conceived by the company’s late founder, Kent Taylor. The first two Jaggers restaurants launched in Noblesville, Indiana, and Indianapolis in 2014. There is also a Jaggers location in Greenwood, Indiana.
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
Wave 3

Louisville, Indianapolis CBP officers seize more than $200,000 of counterfeit sports paraphernalia

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers in Indianapolis and Louisville seized over $200,000 worth of counterfeit sports paraphernalia on Monday and Tuesday. According to a CBP media release, officers seized 178 counterfeit championship rings and 171 counterfeit professional sports jerseys. If genuine, the paraphernalia would...
LOUISVILLE, KY
LouisvilleReport

LouisvilleReport

Louisville, KY
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
153K+
Views
ABOUT

LouisvilleReport is a FanNation channel covering Louisville athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/louisville

Comments / 0

Community Policy