Florida Man’s Daring Escape From Court Quickly Thwarted By Bailiffs

A Florida man’s daring attempt at escaping from a Collier County courtroom Wednesday was short-lived, thanks to three CCSO deputies who quickly apprehended him.

Jeff Haynes, a 24-year-old convicted felon from Naples, is in the Collier County jail where he is charged with felony escape and resisting arrest.

Haynes was in Circuit Judge Elizabeth Krier’s courtroom for a hearing on nine violations of probation from a burglary charge.

Investigators say he was standing at the podium before the judge when all of sudden he took off running.

According to deputies Haynes jumped over the swinging doors into the audience where he was quickly tackled by the three bailiffs. He was handcuffed and returned to jail.

Lt. Joe Fiola, the supervisor of the Bailiff Bureau, said Haynes never got near the courtroom exit doors. He said this is the first time a defendant has tried to escape from a courtroom in the years he’s been with the Bailiff Bureau.

“We haven’t had anything like this in at least 12 years that I can recall,” Lt. Fiola said.

Sheriff Kevin Rambosk praised Bailiffs Cpl. Vincent Peteroy, Dep. Roy Jacobsen and Dep. Todd Heinle for their swift response. The Sheriff made a phone call to each deputy to personally thank them for a job well done.

In the news: Two Burmese Pythons, Eggs And Hatchlings Found , Removed From Florida Preserve

“Their instincts and training kicked in, and they were able to prevent the defendant from leaving the courtroom,” Sheriff Rambosk said. “These deputies maintained order in the courtoom. Nobody was hurt and the defendant remains in our custody.”

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Tampa Area Local News , Sports , and National Headlines . Support journalism by clicking here to our GiveSendGo or sign up for our free newsl etter by clicking here .

Android Users, Click Here To Downloa d The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .

Copyright 2022 The Free Press , LLC, tampafp.com . All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Advertisement