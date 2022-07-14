Miami Heat May Need A Third Team Involved To Have Shot At Donovan Mitchell

The Miami Heat have already had their trade offer for Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell turned down.

Now, the Heat's only hope of landing Mitchell is reportedly getting a third team involved to make the deal more enticing. Longtime beat writer Andy Larsen of the Salt Lake City Tribune said the Jazz have requested it from the Heat.

"They’ve asked the Heat to engage a third team if they’re interested in Donovan, because they don’t find the packages the Heat can offer sufficient," Larsen wrote.

The Heat have always been considered a favorite landing spot for Mitchell. He is close friends with Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler. The question now is if the Heat can make it happen, especially with the New York Knicks making a strong attempt at Mitchell.

“The Jazz and Knicks have started discussions on a Donovan Mitchell trade,” The Athletic's Shams Charania tweeted. “New York has Utah’s focus currently, among interested teams.”

The Knicks have eight future first-round draft picks at their expense to package in a trade, making them a legit favorite in the race. The Heat counters with a championship-contending roster in place.

