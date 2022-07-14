ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petersburg, VA

Public invited to Housing Summit: seeks to address issues of homelessness and affordable living

By Sean Jones, The Progress-Index
The Progress-Index
The Progress-Index
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iIs6L_0gfk7Ieo00

PETERSBURG — The city is inviting residents to bring questions to its upcoming Housing Summit, where local groups and leaders will talk about topics like homelessness, evictions and affordable housing in the area.

Abundant, affordable housing has long been an issue in the city. Then in 2016, the Princeton Evictions lab found that Petersburg had the second highest eviction rate among mid-sized cities in the country at 17.5 evictions per 100 rental homes. Evicted tenants are substantially more likely to face homelessness, per a 2018 study. To add to that problem – there is currently no homeless shelter in Petersburg.

Petersburg’s upcoming housing summit is looking to address some of those issues in a two part series. It will be hosted by Genevieve Lohr, a social worker for the Petersburg Bureau of Police, the Anti-Poverty Commission and Ward 1 City Councilor Treska Wilson Smith, sponsored by the City.

Part one of the summit is designed to help people understand homelessness and homeless services in the region, the lack of a regional shelter, the availability of affordable housing in the area and the impact evictions can have on people.

Part two, scheduled for a later date, will focus on solutions to these problems. The agencies, nonprofits, government entities and advocates involved with these issues will present plans to address them.

Part one is scheduled for Wednesday July 20 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Part two is scheduled for August 10. Both events will be held in the Petersburg Public Library at 201 W. Washington Street. Questions or comments from residents can be submitted ahead of time to Lohr at glohr@petersburg-va.org.

The events will be livestreamed through the city’s live meetings page at http://www.petersburg-va.org/1177/Live-Meetings.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC12

Community conversation held to discuss rise in gun violence

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Gun violence continues to rise across the country and in our area, and community leaders are trying to find solutions. Challenge Discovery Projects and Project Give Back to Community collaborated to hold a gun safety awareness camp for families. The theme of the camp was “Choose Camp over Crossfire.”
RICHMOND, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
Petersburg, VA
Government
Petersburg, VA
Society
City
Petersburg, VA
Local
Virginia Government
peninsulachronicle.com

SeaView Lofts Apartment Complex In Newport News Condemned

NEWPORT NEWS—SeaView Lofts, a luxury apartment complex in Newport News, was deemed condemned on June 29 after the New Jersey owner of the building failed to meet minimum safety standards. The owner was then found in contempt of court on July 8 after he continued to ignore court orders to bring the building up to code.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
petersburg-va.org

Farmer Street Pool Opens for 2022 Season

The Petersburg Farmer Street pool opens for residents on Tuesday, July 19. This follows a renovation of the pool. Youth, 13 and under, must always be accompanied by a parent or guardian while at the pool. No more than 75 to 100 people are allowed in the pool at the same time.
PETERSBURG, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

Phase 1 of Creighton Court demolition complete

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The last building in Phase 1 of Creighton Court demolition was knocked down on Wednesday, marking an early end to phase one of the Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority’s (RRHA) plan to update and revitalize the East End community. RRHA’s “Creighton Court Transformation” plan...
RICHMOND, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Homelessness#Homeless Shelter#Housing Summit#The Princeton Evictions
WTKR News 3

Gun safety was key message at Richmond youth camp

RICHMOND, Va. – Reducing gun violence and providing a safe outlet for young people was the goal of a day camp held in Richmond Saturday. The key subject of the three-hour event, which was sponsored by the Challenge Discovery Project and radio personality Clovia Lawrence, was gun safety, not gun violence.
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Enrichmond fold fallout affects Richmond community gardens

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Inside this Richmond Grows Garden, those tending to the flowers and vegetables are just realizing they have a bigger problem. “We’re running into some issues right now of how are we going to keep this garden going because all the money we put in the bank account is now gone,” said Kelley Davis, Garden Steward.
RICHMOND, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Evictions
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
NBC12

CCPS job fair seeking out bus drivers, food service workers

CHESTERFIELD Co., Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County Public Schools are hosting a job fair for bus drivers and food service associates. The school division is looking for full-time bus drivers and will offer benefits, paid CDL training and a $3,000 bonus. They’re also looking for part-time food service associates providing on-the-job training and a $2,500 bonus.
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA
wvtf.org

Mass incarceration's surprising toll

A few years ago it was hard to tell where Virginia’s prisoners came from. Mike Wessler with the Prison Policy Initiative says the census bureau counted incarcerated people as residents of the place where their cells were located. “What this ends up doing is it gives disproportionate political clout...
RICHMOND, VA
The Progress-Index

The Progress-Index

2K+
Followers
637
Post
463K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Petersburg, VA from The Progress-Index.

 http://progress-index.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy