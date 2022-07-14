ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grammy Awards to return to Los Angeles in 2023

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 4 days ago
For the first time in more than two years, The Grammy Awards will return to Downtown Los Angeles in full force in 2023 for their 65th annual ceremony.

The event, slated to be held at Crypto.com Arena, is planned for February 5, and will be the official return of "Music's Biggest Night" after being held in much smaller scale on an event deck at L.A. Live in 2021, and completely moving ceremonies to Las Vegas in 2022, as the Los Angeles region was in the midst of a COVID-19 surge.

Nominations for the show, will be announced in November, honoring music released during Oct. 1, 2021, and Sept. 30, 2022.

Earlier in 2022, The 64th Annual Grammy Awards saw artists like Silk Sonic -- a duo comprised of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak -- take home four separate awards, while Olivia Rodrigo won big with three awards, including Best New Artist. Jon Batiste took home the highest total with five separate awards, including Album of the Year.

The award show will be aired on CBS, and streamed live on Paramount+.

