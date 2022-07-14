ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Average price for a gallon of gas in California finally drops below $6

By Darleene Powells
 4 days ago

AAA spokesman explains dropping gas prices, and how long it will last 04:25

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in California has finally dropped below $6, according to AAA.

Despite being in the middle of the summer road trip season, demand for gasoline has dropped, helping the national average of gas prices go down by 7 cents since Monday. In California, the average price was down 19 cents since last Thursday.

(credit: AAA)

"The decrease in demand, alongside declining oil prices, has helped to push pump prices down," The Automobile Club said in a statement. "As these supply/demand dynamics hold, drivers will likely continue to see price relief at the pump."

In Los Angeles County, gas prices dropped for a 30th consecutive day, falling another 3.6 cents to $6.06, the lowest amount since May 16. Orange County gas prices have seen a similar downswing, dropping 4.1 cents to $5.949, the lowest amount since May 14.

"But, you know, we're still paying about $1.72 more per gallon than last year at this time," Doug Shupe of AAA said. "Prices will likely continue to be volatile through August as people wrap up their summer vacations."

