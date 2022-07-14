Cat lost in Boston airport for weeks to be reunited with family

BOSTON (WFLA/NBC News Channel) – A cat survived on her own at Boston’s Logan International Airport for almost three weeks after getting lost after a flight from Germany in June.

The 4-year-old cat, named Rowdy, was found safe and sound Wednesday morning, according to Massport.

Rowdy had been missing ever since she landed in Boston with one of her owners. The family moved back to the United States from Germany, where they lived for 15 years.

According to a statement from Massport, the cat escaped her kitty kennel when her flight arrived on June 24. She had been roaming the airport ever since.

The cat finally let herself be caught, whether out of fatigue or hunger.

The agency said airline staff and construction workers helped search for Rowdy.

Cameras and safe-release animal traps were set up where she had been spotted.

Rowdy was checked out by the Animal Rescue League of Boston and she is healthy, according to the agency.

Rowdy’s parents will pick her up later this week and take her home to Florida.

