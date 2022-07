A five-month-old open records request has become a point of contention in Wisconsin’s Republican attorney general primary. Attorney and former state Rep. Adam Jarchow says the response (or lack thereof) shows that Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney can’t be trusted to serve as an expert on open government. Toney says his office — like other district attorneys’ — is doing its best to balance records requests with prosecutorial duties, all with limited resources.

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI ・ 11 HOURS AGO