After years of speculations, a wilderness of wild theories, and an uncounted string of dubious “spoilers” in the intervening months, a full-length trailer for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has finally dropped and given audiences a more complete vision of the Second Age of Middle-earth than has ever been seen before. Part of the marketing strategy in the lead-up to the September release of the series seems to be a slow drip of interviews, articles, images, and scenes gradually settling into a more and more coherent picture as the major storylines of the upcoming series start to fall into place.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO