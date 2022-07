At about 10:00pm on July 16, 2022, reports started to surface of an active shooter on the Las Vegas Strip. Turned out to be a false alarm. Many social media users posted video of the panic and chaos that ensued as individuals were fleeing the area, running around and seeking safety and shelter. Some users tweeted that they were locked in elevators or sheltered in restaurants behind locked doors.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO