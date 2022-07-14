ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

Former South Bend Police officer pleads guilty in child seduction case

By 16 News Now
WNDU
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A former South Bend Police officer has pled guilty to a charge of child seduction stemming from an inappropriate relationship...

www.wndu.com

