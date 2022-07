The Senate is expected to take up major military toxic exposure legislation in coming days after House lawmakers passed corrections to the measure last week. The bill — the Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act (or PACT Act) — was expected to be sent to the White House before the July 4 holiday, but was stalled by technical problems with the measure. The House addressed those in a bipartisan vote last Wednesday. Advocates are hopeful that the Senate can move quickly on the issue this week.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 10 HOURS AGO