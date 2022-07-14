ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roseburg, OR

ROSEBURG POLICE CITE MAN WHO WAS PAINTING BIKE PATH YELLOW

kqennewsradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoseburg Police cited a man who was painting a section of the bike path, early Thursday. An RPD report said...

kqennewsradio.com

Comments / 3

oregontoday.net

Injury Accident, Lane Co., July 18

Friday afternoon, July 15, at approximately 5:48pm, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash on Clearlake Rd. near Kirk Rd. northwest of Eugene. Preliminary investigation reveals that a Mazda sedan was driving eastbound on Clearlake Rd. when it struck a pedestrian on the shoulder and overturned. The pedestrian and a passenger of the Mazda were transported to an area hospital in critical condition. Both of their conditions are now considered stable. Speed and impairment do not appear to be a factor at this time. Statements on scene indicate that a westbound vehicle had possibly drifted into the eastbound lane in front of the Mazda before it crashed. Anyone who witnessed the crash that has not already spoken to investigators is asked to contact the Lane County Sheriff’s Office at 541-682-4150 opt.1.
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Eugene Police seeks to ID suspects in burglary investigation

EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department is asking the public's help in identifying suspects in a burglary investigation. The burglary occurred at a residence in the 1400 block of Kincaid around 6:15 p.m. on June 23, 2022. "A victim came home to find the residence had been burglarized...
EUGENE, OR
kqennewsradio.com

WOMAN JAILED AFTER ALLEGED SHOPPING CART INCIDENT

A woman was jailed after an alleged shopping cart incident on Thursday. A Roseburg Police report said just before 7:30 a.m. an officer contacted the 45-year old on Northwest Boulder Drive. Multiple witnesses had reported that a female was slamming the cart into the door of a nearby business. The suspect said she had hit the door with her cart because she was angry at the workers there for making her move.
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

DRIVER INJURED IN LOG TRUCK WRECK

The driver suffered minor injuries in a single-vehicle log truck wreck Thursday morning. A report from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said just after 7:00 a.m. the loaded vehicle was headed northeast in the 1600 block of Del Rio Road when the driver drifted off the roadway, causing the vehicle to roll onto its side. The wrecked log truck caused damage to utility boxes, a power meter and a fence.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
KDRV

Local father & fisherman found dead Sunday morning after going missing

PROSPECT, Ore-- A local fisherman and father in Southern Oregon was found dead Sunday morning. According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, Cecile “Kim” Smith was located deceased today in the area of Mill Creek Falls. Smith was located along with his dog by family friends that had came out to search for him.
PROSPECT, OR
KVAL

Wanted man found at campsite, arrested after trying to escape into river

WESTFIR, Ore. — A man wanted for burglarizing a Eugene tactical supply store in May was arrested at a campsite outside of Westfir, the Lane County Sheriff's Office reported. On Tuesday (July 12) afternoon deputies received information that 29-year-old David Joseph Essary was spotted at a campsite in the area of Forest Service Road #19 outside of Westfir. The camp had been located by an Oregon State Police Trooper and the US Marshall’s Service were able to confirm Essary’s presence.
WESTFIR, OR
kezi.com

Man accused of strangling child to be held until trial

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A man charged with assault and strangulation will not be released from jail until at least their trials are over, the Lane County District Attorney’s Office said today. According to the Lane County D.A., the Springfield Police Department responded to a report of an injured child...
LANE COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Woman found dead in Cow Creek, according to Sheriff's Deputies

RIDDLE, Ore. - The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a woman was found dead in Cow Creek near Riddle. On Wednesday, July 13, around 3:30 p.m., the Sheriff's Office was called out after a dead woman was found in the water in the 9000-block of Cow Creek Road.
RIDDLE, OR
oregontoday.net

Death Investigation, Douglas Co., July 15

RIDDLE, Ore. – The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of an adult female found in Cow Creek near Riddle. On Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at approximately 3:30 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office was notified of a deceased person found in Cow Creek in approximately the 9000-block of Cow Creek Road. Investigators responded to the scene and confirmed the death of an adult female. The Douglas County Medical Examiner’s Office also responded. Identification and next of kin notification are pending. The investigation is ongoing and no further details will be released at this time.
RIDDLE, OR
kqennewsradio.com

AUTHORITIES INVESTIGATING DEATH: WOMAN FOUND IN COW CREEK

Authorities are investigating the death of a woman who was found in Cow Creek near Riddle, Thursday afternoon. Lieutenant Brad O’Dell of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said at approximately 3:30 p.m. they were notified that a deceased person had been found in the creek, in the 9000 block of Cow Creek Road. O’Dell said authorities responded to the scene and confirmed the death.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Men arrested after shot fired, police say

EUGENE, Ore. -- Two men were arrested early Sunday morning after a shot was fired in the city, Eugene police say. According to the Eugene Police Department, police received a report of handgun shots near west Broadway on July 10 just after 2:30 a.m. Police say multiple officers arrived and were told there had been two people fighting. Police said they were told that one of the men -- eventually identified as Spike Elvis Kirumira, 27 -- started to walk away from the fight, shot a handgun, then ran away, along with the man he had been fighting with.
EUGENE, OR
oregontoday.net

Invasion of Personal Privacy in Drain, July 13

DCSO release – DRAIN, Ore. – A Drain man has been arrested and lodged in the Douglas County Jail on charges of Invasion of Personal Privacy in the First Degree. On Monday, July, 11, 2022, at approximately 3:30 pm, deputies were alerted to a recording found on a laptop belonging to 62-year-old Victor Stephen Kasser of Drain. The recording depicted an adult woman known to Kasser showering while unaware she was being recorded. During the investigation, Kasser admitted to secretly recording the woman for purposes of sexual gratification. Kasser was taken into custody and lodged at the Douglas County Jail on one count of Invasion of Personal Privacy in the First Degree.
DRAIN, OR
KDRV

Inmates overdosed at Josephine County Jail Wednesday in Grants Pass

Around 6:45 Wednesday evening, an adult in custody at the Josephine County Jail began experiencing a medical emergency. While they were being treated, two other inmates began suffering symptoms consistent with fentanyl overdose. Two of the inmates were revived with Narcan and transported to Asante Three River Medical Center for...
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
oregontoday.net

Missing Person Case in Douglas Co., July 13

ROSEBURG, Ore. – The search and investigation into the disappearance of a Winston woman is ongoing and the Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s assistance in the missing person investigation of Kendra Hanks. Kendra was last seen walking past B&D Meats towards Winston on Highway 99 near Grange Road in the Green District at approximately 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 7, 2022. Investigators are now asking business owners and residents in the area of Highway 99, Pepsi Road, SE Main Street, NW Lookingglass Road and Brosi Orchard to check their security cameras which may have captured footage of Kendra on Thursday. The timeframe of interest is 3:45pm-7:00pm on Thursday, July 7, 2022. “Any video footage is helpful, even if you don’t believe your system captured anything of significance,” Lt. Brad O’Dell said. “We ask that the community provide the footage and allow investigators the opportunity to review it.” Residents are asked to upload any footage they have using this website address: [www.dcso.com/publichelp]www.dcso.com/publichelp. Those who are unable to upload the footage are encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division at (541) 440-4458 for assistance. Kendra was last known to be wearing a dark blue tie-dye sweatshirt, jeans, yellow checkered Vans shoes and carrying a black backpack style purse. Investigators along with Search and Rescue crews have been searching for Kendra since she was last seen. She is described as 5’02” tall weighing approximately 140lbs with brown hair and brown eyes. It is believed she was walking to her residence in Winston after leaving her place of employment on Ingram Drive. The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information as to her whereabouts or who may have seen Hanks to contact the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office at (541) 440-4471 referencing case #22-2871 or to email dcso.pio@co.douglas.or.us.
WINSTON, OR
kptv.com

Firefighters rescue 3 cats, 3 dogs from burning home in Eugene

EUGENE Ore. (KPTV) - Springfield Fire crews rescued three cats and three dogs from a burning home in Eugene on Saturday morning. Firefighters arrived at the scene at the 100 block of Maynard Avenue in Eugene and found the fire burning in the kitchen and attic area of the home with the owner safely outside.
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Douglas County deputies searching for missing female

ROSEBURG, Ore. -- The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in finding a missing young woman. The DCSO says Kendra Hanks, 18, of Winston was last seen on Thursday, July 7 at about 3:30 p.m. walking along Highway 42 toward Winston from her job on Ingram Drive. Hanks is described as a white woman who is 5 feet and 2 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a dark blue tie-dye hoodie, jeans, yellow checkered Vans and a black backpack purse.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kpic

When can you mow dry, cured grass? Restrictions change in Douglas County

ROSEBURG, Ore. — Effective Friday, July 15, 2022, Public Use Restriction Levels will change to MODERATE for all private, county, state, and Bureau of Indian Affairs lands within the Douglas District as well as the public lands within the Umpqua National Forest and Roseburg District BLM are included in the fire season declaration, which imposes certain fire restrictions on the public and industrial operators to help prevent wildfires, Douglas Forest Protective Association announced.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Missing Springfield woman found

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- The Springfield Police Department is searching for a woman who was reported missing on July 10. According to the SPD, Angela Sade Ruiz, 37, was last seen on July 9. She is described as standing 5 feet and 8 inches tall and has brown hair and brown eyes.
SPRINGFIELD, OR

Comments / 0

