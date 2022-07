Used truck auction prices continue to drop from nosebleed heights. Now trucks at retail are selling for less. But both channels remain near historic peaks. Auction volumes in June reached an 18-month high, according to J.D. Power Valuation Services. Small fleet liquidations, large fleets dumping their oldest units and individuals either getting out of the industry or going to work for a fleet drove the jump.

