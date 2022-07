The 10th annual Inter-Tribal Native American Pow-Wow is underway this weekend at Camp Rotawanis in Luzerne County. FOX56 Photojournalist Bill Lewis was at the event Saturday and shows just some of the things people will be able to see and do like traditional Native American dancing, singing, drumming and even tomahawk throwing.

LUZERNE COUNTY, PA ・ 7 HOURS AGO