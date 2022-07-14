ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amber Heard Loses Again in Johnny Depp Legal Battle

By Devon Forward
 4 days ago
After the defamation trial between Amber Heard and ex-husband Johnny Depp ended with Heard owing him millions, the actor and her lawyers have been trying to appeal or get a new trial. But their latest attempt was just shut down. When the defamation trial finished, the jury awarded Depp...

Marlena k8
4d ago

Johnny's legal team just needs to request a gag order for this woman, She is never going to stop defaming him she's even said as much in her interview. Her narcissism will not allow her to accept the fact that she lost. I feel so terrible for that baby that is in her care, it's going to be mentally abused for its entire life.

1 Vet
4d ago

Didn’t she sit on the witness stand and say several times all she wanted was to be be able to move on with her life? Geez girl you lost so move on

crawdad
4d ago

Look in the mirror Amber, you look like an old, worn out, bitter person. Believe me, this is not a good look for you. Let this go, you lied, you got caught and you lost, let it go.

CBS LA

Judge rejects Amber Heard's request to set aside Johnny Depp win

A Virginia judge on Wednesday rejected an effort by actress Amber Heard to set aside the $10 million judgment awarded against her in favor of her ex-husband, Johnny Depp.Depp won a defamation suit against Heard last month in a high-profile civil trial. Heard won a smaller, $2 million judgment on a counterclaim she filed against Depp.Earlier this month, Heard filed a motion seeking to have Depp's verdict set aside, or have a mistrial declared. Her lawyers cited multiple factors, including an apparent case of mistaken identity with one of the jurors.In a written order, Judge Penney Azcarate rejected all of...
TheDailyBeast

Johnny Depp Rips Into Amber Heard in New Song

Johnny Depp appears to have broken his silence after winning his defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard. The Pirates of the Caribbean star has teamed up with British guitarist Jeff Beck and will release an album on Friday, titled 18. The title is reportedly a reflection of the age the artists felt while they were recording. According to The Sunday Times of London, Depp wrote two songs on the album that offer a revealing insight into the actor’s feelings during the televised, seven-week trial against Heard. “You’re sitting there like a dog with a seven-year itch,” he sings on “Sad Motherf—in’ Parade.” “If I had a dime, it wouldn’t reach your hand.” Depp was awarded $10.35 million in damages after a jury in Virginia ruled Heard had defamed Depp amid allegations of domestic violence and assault. Heard was awarded $2 million in a countersuit. After the trial, Depp, 59, joined Beck, 76, on a string of June tour dates across the U.K. “I think you’ve said enough for one motherf---king night,” Depp sings. Beck, meanwhile, is reportedly “blown away” by Depp’s tracks.
The Independent

Johnny Depp’s attorney Camille Vasquez rushes to help man who collapses on flight

Johnny Depp’s attorney Camille Vasquez has been hailed a “wonder woman” after she rushed to help an elderly man who collapsed on board an American Airlines flight.Ms Vasquez, who shot to fame representing the Pirates of the Caribbean actor in his defamation case against Amber Heard, was sitting in first class with her bodyguard on a flight from Los Angeles to New York earlier this week when the elderly man suffered a medical emergency, reported TMZ.Passengers on the flight told the outlet that the man in his 70s collapsed and hit his head close to where the 37-year-old firebrand attorney was sitting.Ms Vasquez and her bodyguard reportedly leaped into action, with the attorney immediately contacting her brother-in-law who is a doctor to talk them through how to assist the man.
Cinemablend

Amber Heard Is Facing A Brand New Lawsuit After The Verdict In Her Defamation Suit Against Johnny Depp

The drama surrounding the aftermath of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s defamation case has arguably become even more complex than the six-week trial itself at this point. Since the jury delivered its verdict in early June, further developments have cropped up for both stars. When it comes to Heard, she and her team are currently navigating how she’ll pay the millions of dollars that Depp was awarded in court while also seeking ways to appeal or even have a mistrial declared. On top of that, it would seem that the actress is now facing a brand-new lawsuit filed by an insurance company.
Motorious

Johnny Depp Cry-Baby Motorcycle Fails To Sell

There were plenty of people watching the June 25 auction of the 1955 Harley-Davidson Model K Johnny Depp famously rode in Cry-Baby, but that wasn’t enough for the high bid to reach reserve. That’s right, after all the press coverage and people talking about the bike, nobody was willing to pony up the cash the seller wanted. Bidding started at a whopping $250,000 with bid increments set at $25,000.
Page Six

Mickey Rourke: Amber Heard is ‘abso-f–king-lutely’ a gold digger

Mickey Rourke thinks Amber Heard was only after Johnny Depp’s money in the exes’ defamation trial. “[I’ve known] Johnny for many years, but I don’t really know him intimately,” the “Sin City” star, 69, said on “Piers Morgan Uncensored” Monday. “All I could say is, I was in a situation one time where I got blamed for something that I didn’t do. It cost me movie jobs for several years, and it caused me a bad reputation.”
disneydining.com

JUST ANNOUNCED: Johnny Depp defamation trial: Judge records verdict, no amendments made

During a settlement hearing on Friday in the Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard defamation trial, the presiding judge finalized the verdict handed down by the jury on June 1. In a hearing on Friday morning at 11:00 a.m. local time, attorneys for Johnny Depp and for Amber Heard met in a Fairfax County, Virginia, courthouse where the judgment in the case would be decided with finality. When the verdict was originally delivered by the jury on June 1, Judge Penney Azcarate said she would refrain from recording the verdict on the docket and set a hearing for Friday, giving both parties time to come to a settlement if they so chose to.
Cinemablend

Johnny Depp Finally Shares A Second Post To His Wildly Popular TikTok Account After It Blew Up With Followers

While Johnny Depp scored attention on TikTok back in the summer of 2021with a video showing him adoring a stuffed animal given to him by a fan, back then, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor wasn’t actually active on the social media platform. However, days after the defamation trial between him and ex-wife Amber Heard concluded, Depp joined TikTok, and it didn’t take long for him to collect a lot of followers. A little over a month later, Depp has finally shared a second TikTok post to his wildly popular account.
