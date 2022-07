You know the feeling— walking into your home after a long work day, tired and hungry, with just two things on your mind: dinner and relaxing by the television, only to remember that when you enter the kitchen, you forgot to take the meat out of the freezer that morning. Now what are you supposed to cook? Well, meal kits may be the answer for you. Meal kits have been increasing in popularity as of late, with revenue in the industry expected to grow over 17 billion dollars in 2022 alone (via Statista). Kevin Curry, creator of Fit Men Cook, is a strong proponent for meal kits with recipes that he conjured up himself.

