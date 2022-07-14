ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

A hidden self-portrait of Van Gogh has been discovered. Here's what you can see so far

By Wynne Davis
As it prepared for an exhibit, the National Galleries of Scotland found a previously unknown self-portrait by Vincent Van Gogh, covered by glue and cardboard, on the back of another of his paintings.

Unknown Vincent van Gogh self-portrait discovered

An unknown self-portrait of Vincent van Gogh has been detected under cardboard and glue on the back of another painting. Art conservators at the National Galleries of Scotland said the image was revealed by an X-ray taken when they were examining the other painting in preparation for an exhibition. Experts...
