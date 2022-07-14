ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sturgeon Bay, WI

Health Care, Climate Change Intersect in Upcoming Program

By Door County Pulse
Door County Pulse
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Climate Change Coalition of Door County (climatechangedoorcounty.com) will host Dr. Joel Charles July 22, 6 pm, when he presents “Good Medicine: How Health Professionals and Systems Can Make Their Patients and Communities Healthier While Fighting Climate Change”...

