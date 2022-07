Gas prices continue their yo-yo like trends and are headed down again after hitting all time highs in June but experts advise not to get used to it. A month ago the average price for a gallon of regular gas in New Hampshire was $4.98, just shy of the record high of $4.99, according to AAA's survey of prices. The average price was down 30 cents as of Sunday at $4.69. The difference was similar in Maine.

MAINE STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO