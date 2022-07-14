ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

My husband and I have separated. So why do I find it impossible to get a divorce? | Leading questions

By Eleanor Gordon-Smith
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NyToM_0gfk39wM00
Painting: In Love by Marcus Stone, 1907 Photograph: Wikimedia Commons

I’m in my early 70s and have been married to one man for over half a century. However, we’ve lived apart for four years now, and I like it very much. My husband was a bad-tempered man, and it was a relief to move out. My problem is that I seem frozen and unable to move on to a divorce.

My husband has improved his behaviour over the past four years, loves me, and we do have grandchildren and a rich history together. However, I don’t love him any more. Recently I met a man who would like to become more involved with me. I’d love to have an affair with him, but I know I don’t want to marry him or move in together. He lives hundreds of miles away. But what fun it would be to have him as a boyfriend! He is kind and I enjoy his company.

My question is: why do I find it impossible to get a divorce? This situation is eating me up and the stress is affecting my health. I am an introspective person but I don’t understand myself in the situation at all.

Eleanor says: What admirable clarity you have – you say you don’t understand yourself, but I hear a great deal of insight and firm preference: “I don’t love him any more”, “it was a relief to move out”, “what fun it would be to have a boyfriend!”

To the extent that there’s any mystery here, it seems to be the mystery of what happens between feeling and action – you could know what you feel, but not what to do. Already, though, you’re ahead of the game by having this much insight into your own emotional landscape – many people never do!

Related: My best friend is stuck in a rut but I’ve grown up. Do I let this friendship go or keep trying? | Leading questions

I’ll throw some things against the wall and together we can see what sticks.

Is the reason for stalling perhaps that a full-on divorce feels hostile, and you’ve found an OK equilibrium in merely being separated? I think a lot of people halt their split-up at “separated” because divorce itself feels acrimonious – something people do when they hate each other, rather than because they want slightly different lives. Of course, divorce doesn’t need to be hostile – you can see it as simply making the world reflect how things actually are. To be married to someone is to have legally fused assets; if you no longer want to be fused to them in any other way, it isn’t hostility so much as accuracy that might drive you to change.

Or is it perhaps instead that you don’t feel entitled to press your wishes any further? Perhaps – especially if he was cantankerous during your marriage – it took a reasonably large expenditure of “conflict coins” to get to where you are right now – simply to terminate the romantic element of the relationship and move out. Perhaps it feels like continuing to press for this last legal formality takes a bit of temerity?

I don’t know the answer, because only you can – but the good news is we don’t always need to understand exactly why we’re getting in our way in order to stop.

It would be one thing if you didn’t want a divorce – plenty of people find it’s just too financially bothersome to sift through, and feel they can save the good parts of the relationship without the legal headache. But you sound ready for the next chapter, whether it’s more closeness with this prospective boyfriend or just living alone in the quiet joy and solitude of caring for yourself and only yourself.

I think when we talk to others about our lives we should pay attention to what we say. What you’ve said here, to me, in this tiniest little passage, is very clear – you’ve said you’re relieved your marriage (in essence) is over, and that you feel bright and energised about the future. You spent a very long time in this marriage – you don’t owe it any more than you already gave.

***

Ask us a question

Do you have a conflict, crossroads or dilemma you need help with? Eleanor Gordon-Smith will help you think through life’s questions and puzzles, big and small. Questions can be anonymous.

Comments / 48

Linda Schroeder
4d ago

do you depend on him for any of living expenses like insurance transportation house note or rent etc. if so perhaps you hesitate because you don't know if you could live as you are

Reply
13
Tawana Watson
3d ago

If you feel like permission from government is preventing you from fulfilling a new phase in your life let me assure you they don't care one bit, all they want is your money. Stay married, be separated and have a boyfriend.

Reply(1)
5
Idonnafingcare
3d ago

You said it yourself your husband was bad tempered and now he's playing on your emotions and being nice to you. Maybe he realizes now that he really lost something good. Well, he should have realized it sooner. This new guy is kind and caring, girl I'd go for it if I was you!!! Sounds to me like you already made a decision, so go for it. Familiar isn't always best, people stay in relationships for the wrong reasons sometimes, but new guy sounds like a new adventure and he sounds like someone you deserve.

Reply(2)
6
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
SheKnows

Embracing This 'Divorce' While His Wife Was Pregnant Saved Carson Daly's Marriage

Click here to read the full article. Sometimes divorce really is the best option. This is true for partnerships that need to come to an end and for patterns and behaviors that just aren’t working anymore. Carson Daly and his wife Siri found this out first-hand when they decided to get “sleep divorced” in 2019 — a cutesy term for when couples decide that sharing a bed at night for actual sleep just isn’t the move anymore. Daily had previously brought up his very much amicable sleep divorce — which he now lovingly calls a “sleep separation” on The Today Show...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Troubled Relationship
NewsBreak
Paintings
Maya Devi

Couple might divorce after 12 years because of an unexpected pregnancy

Becoming parents is a great responsibility, and different people will have different opinions regarding having children. No matter what, it's imperative that a wife and husband are on the same page when it comes to having children. Things can go south if one wants a child and the other doesn’t.
marriage.com

20 Signs a Guy Is Unhappy in His Relationship

When a guy is happy in his relationship, you can easily tell because it would be obvious to everyone. Everything he does is centered on the fact that he loves his partner and would be willing to go to lengths to make his relationship work. If a guy is unhappy...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Tracey Folly

Woman humiliated when she thanks a man for offering to pay for her lunch and learns that's not what he said at all

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I worked long hours at a liquor store and occasionally treated myself to lunch, which I'd order from the pizza shop next door. I didn't get an actual break where I could leave the building. So I'd phone the pizza shop and order a sandwich. Then an employee from the pizza shop would walk across the parking lot to deliver my sub and collect the payment.
PopCrush

New Bride Conned for 10 Months by Husband Who Was Actually a Woman in Disguise

A woman in Indonesia claims she was conned out of thousands of dollars by her new husband after she discovered he was actually a woman who had disguised herself. In documents obtained by The Mirror, the victim, referred to as NA, claims she entered into a relationship with a person claiming to be a man — identified by the initials AA — who she met through online dating.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Shock: Meghan Markle’s Husband Doesn’t Reportedly Know What He Wants That’s Why His Memoir Is Delayed, Comedian Claims

Prince Harry still hasn’t released his memoir. In his initial statement, Prince Harry said that his memoir will be released this year. So, it’s still not technically delayed because it’s only July. However, some royal experts are convinced that the Duke of Sussex’s memoir is delayed or worse, that it would no longer be released altogether.
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

The Guardian

360K+
Followers
86K+
Post
154M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy